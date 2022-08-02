S4C to air ‘Welsh version of Gogglebox’

S4C will screen Gogglebocs Cymru a Welsh language version of the Channel 4 show.

As part of the S4C’s ongoing commitment to deliver a diverse and vibrant slate of content, which reflects a modern Wales and its relationship with the rest of the world, S4C is delighted to confirm today that applications are open for production companies to tender for the Welsh language version of Channel 4 and Studio Lambert’s award-winning Gogglebox format (under license to S4C by Studio Lambert), to be transmitted late Autumn 2022 in a non-competitive TX slot trailing the upcoming Channel 4 series. This format will be titled Gogglebocs Cymru.

Gogglebocs Cymru will play an important role in S4C’s provision, and the winning company will work together with S4C, Channel 4 and Studio Lambert to ensure the success of the production in the Welsh language.

The casting will need to reflect modern Wales in its entirety and the series will play a key commissioning role in the year of the Channel’s 40th birthday. It’s aim with the casting process will be to celebrate Welsh characters around Wales and Welsh speakers in and around the rest of the UK.

As part of this process, S4C will also welcome additional ideas which will extend the reach, especially multi-platform and digitally.

S4C’S Chief Content Officer, LLinos Griffin-Williams: