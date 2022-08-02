A new face joins the Cyw presenting team

Dafydd Lennon is the new Cyw presenter the broadcaster has today revealed.

Dafydd will join the presenting team at Cyw, S4C’s service for its youngest viewers, alongside Elin Haf, Cati Rhys and Griff Daniels. His first live performance with the Cyw crew was today on the S4C stand in the National Eisteddfod in Ceredigion.

Dafydd Lennon:

“It feels like am reliving a dream. Since I began working with children I have been thinking about becoming a television presenter. “I’m an entertainer at heart so this job feels like a natural step, a chance to be creative but also a challenge that I can’t wait to get stuck into! After years of working with children in different jobs, I’m keen to sing (and a bit of dancing too!) with the children for the first time.”

Originally from the Vale of Glamorgan, but has worked in London for four years, Dafydd is proud to regain his Welsh. Having spent the last few years working as a teaching assistant in a reception class at a primary school in London, Dafydd is looking forward to using his Welsh everyday as a Cyw presenter.

“I’ve made and effort to keep up with my Welsh over the years, either by using it with friends and family or by writing poems. Over the past few months, I’ve been doing the Welsh version of Wordle every day and I listen to Radio Cymru every evening while cooking to add to my vocabulary,” said Dafydd.

Dafydd received the phone call about his appointment during the school’s very loud Samba club – not the best place to answer such a phone call, but he messaged his mother to say “Don’t tell anyone, but, JOB OFFERED!”

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Commissioner for Children and Learners

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Dafydd to the Cyw presenting team and I look forward to the children of Wales getting to know him. This is an exciting appointment with Dafydd’s enthusiasm and natural ability to present obvious to see. “The Cyw presenters play a big part in the lives of our youngest viewers, and I’m sure that the children of Wales will be thrilled with the newest member of the Cyw team. I wish Dafydd all the best in his new job.”

Dafydd will appear on our screens from August 8 on Cyw Monday-Friday 6:00-12:00.