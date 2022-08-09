Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 9th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 9.

At the hospital, Ben and Phil talk and realise that Suki left Ben to die. Meanwhile, Suki tries to get Sharon to lend her money to cover the increasing costs of the Minute Mart lease. Sharon nearly agrees but pulls out when she witnesses Phil confront Suki about Ben.

At the same time, Ranveer continues to blackmail Suki – sleep with him to close a business deal. Suki agrees to meet Ranveer, but is all as it seems?

Later, Ranveer wants to get straight to business. Suki has other plans, insisting he sign the contract first and admit what he is up to. An impatient Ranveer turns nasty and Suki leaves Kheerat a voicemail, pleading for help.

Out on the Square, Ravi is looking for his father and Eve tells him that she saw him heading to Suki’s earlier. As Ranveer overpowers Suki, she whacks him over the head.

Meanwhile, Stacey tells Martin they have to use a caravan holiday they booked before the pandemic. Martin is initially not keen on the idea, while Kheerat also declines an invite. Later, Stacey is flustered when both men turn up at her house having changed their minds.

The holiday gets off to a rocky start as Kheerat and Martin bicker. Stacey checks Kheerat on his attitude but they soon make up. They head to dinner where they get a shock – Jean is the waitress.

Elsewhere, Kim introduces Denzel to Amy, Lily and Tommy. Ravi’s son, Davinder (Nugget), introduces himself but as they hang out, Denzel and Nugget wind up Amy leaving her upset.

Also, Kathy breaks the news to Bobby she needs to sell Walford East.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm and 8pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Leyla is alarmed when Callum turns up at Take A Vow, asking her to store drugs in exchange for cash.

Meanwhile, Dawn feels betrayed when it’s revealed that Alex is Clemmie’s father.

Elsewhere, Nate is left uneasy as Faith explains her plan to take back something that belongs to her from her stepdaughter’s home.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sienna gets the dream team back together as she asks Ste to help with Norma’s job, and he jumps at the chance of some extra cash.

Liberty is reeling after a shock confession from Damon. She goes to confront Sienna, only to catch her in the midst of another dangerous job.

Later, Sienna sees a ghost…

Meanwhile, the McQueens think the best way to help John Paul’s Road to recovery is to get him back to teaching.

Elsewhere, Romeo decides to host an outside broadcast at the park to tackle his low ratings and the park’s low footfall since the stabbing.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm