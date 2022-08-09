Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Samantha Womack has revealed to her fans she has breast cancer as she paid tribute to the late Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday after a long battle with breast cancer.

Womack, who played Newton-John’s character of Sandy in Grease in the West End, revealed that she has been diagnosed with the disease as she paid tribute to the 73-year-old.

The former soap actress shared a photo of Newton-John and her daughter Chloe on Twitter, which was taken when they came to see the production she was a part of.

Alongside the image, Womack wrote:

“This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/7vkgT5oCMf — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) August 9, 2022

In 1991, Samantha represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song A Message To Your Heart. She finished 10th.

Swapping singing for acting, she became best known for playing troubled Ronnie Mitchell in the BBC soap EastEnders between 2007-2017.

Her other credits include the sitcoms Game On and Babes in the Wood, the Kingsman series of spy films, and acclaimed productions of South Pacific and Guys and Dolls.