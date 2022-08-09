Do you brush your dog’s teeth?

There’s a NHS crisis for dentists currently – but it isn’t just humans who need teeth care and attention…

In a recent pet probe many owners who were asked about their four-legged friend revealed the pet pooches only get their gnashers cleaned on a monthly basis. Owners also observed their dog actively disliked or even hated getting their teeth brushed.

Trying to bite the toothbrush, tensing up and running away were the main reactions dogs have to getting their teeth cleaned. Some of the main tactics deployed to get their canine to cooperate when brushing their teeth was to bribe them with treats or distract them.

Giving their dog dental chews, brushing with dog toothpaste and using chew toys were the most common ways people cleaned their furry friend’s teeth of those asked.

Dr Jayne Laycock, resident vet at YuMOVE which created its Dental Care Sticks to restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the mouth, said:

“Doggy dental issues are one of the most commonly reported problem at UK vets. Issues occur when plaque and tartar build up on dog’s teeth over time, which is caused by excessive levels of bad bacteria in the mouth. “While our research shows some people do brush their dog’s teeth and use dental products at home, many of those will only do the job of cleaning away the dirt and grime on the surface of the teeth, but it won’t necessarily tackle the root cause of the problem.“

The survey, carried out by OnePoll, shows while some people regularly have their dog’s teeth checked at the vets, but others felt they only needed to take them to the vet about their oral health if it was an obvious problem.