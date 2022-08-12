Pick of the Plots: Friday 12th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, August 12.

Toyah finds out that Spider has been arrested during a protest. Toyah calls at the police station and Spider is released with a slap on the wrist. Toyah leans in for a kiss. Spider reciprocates and they head to the bedroom.

Later, Toyah’s beset by guilt and asks Spider to leave. Abi calls to check on Toyah and Toyah blurts out she’s just slept with her ex.

Leanne’s uneasy to find Toyah in the Rovers with Spider, worried she’s falling for him. Alone, Spider answers his mobile and tells the caller he’s been up to his eyes and can’t wait to get back, what is he hiding?

Meanwhile, Stephen confides his concern for Audrey to Rita, and they agree to arrange a treat for her. Rita recruits Roy and Ken to join their posh afternoon tea to cheer up Audrey at Debbie’s hotel.

In the cafe, Stephen receives a call from the hotel about the deposit for afternoon tea. In front of Shona and Sarah, his card is declined. At Number 8, Stephen pays the deposit using a card in the name of Mrs Gabrielle Reid.

Elsewhere, Faye informs Beth and Sally that Craig’s researching the menopause obsessively and is now monitoring the nutrition.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Unaware that Manpreet is within earshot, Marcus accidentally reveals on a phone call that Ethan is meeting up with Naomi.

Meanwhile, Rishi feels uncomfortable.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Grace’s grief manifests in anger on the day of Saul’s funeral, but Cindy refuses to turn her back on her and organises a fundraiser to memorialise Saul.

When a chilling phone call leaves Cindy unsettled, Tony suggests her grief might be triggering her bipolar disorder.

Later, a terrifying visitor as Cindy sleeps reveals it could be something more.

Meanwhile, Felix and Zoe butt heads over her priorities.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm