Sid Owen to reprise Ricky Butcher role in EastEnders

The actor is heading back to Walford “for a stint”.

Sid Owen is to reprise his role as Ricky Butcher in EastEnders.

The actor will be back on screen later this year, however bosses have confirmed that it will be “a stint” to facilitate a storyline, rather than a full-time return to the saga.

A spokesperson for the show said:

“Ricky will be back on screen for a stint later this year, sharing scenes with his sister Janine and ex-wife Sam. Ricky’s reappearance will form part of some big storylines airing in the final months of the year and everyone on the show is very excited about what’s in store.”

Ricky is most fondly remembered for his on/off relationship with fiery Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), which yielded her famous catchphrase, an extended caterwauling of his name.

Actor Sid played the role between 1988-2000, 2002-2004 and 2008-2011, before making two brief returns to the show, the last of which was in June 2012.

He is expected to begin filming his character’s latest comeback next month.

EastEnders airs Monday-Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.