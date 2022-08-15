Broadcasting

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys airs on POP

August 15, 2022
Doug Lambert
Pokémon continues with new Ultimate Journeys…

Ash and Goh continue their exciting adventures around the Pokémon World in brand-new Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, the 25th season of the globally popular animation, launching exclusively on free-to-air kids TV channel, POP, from Thursday 1st September 2022.

The stakes are higher than ever for Ash, Goh and Chloe as they advance toward their goals in this new series. As the Pokémon World Coronation Series tournament heats up, intensive training is in store for Ash, Pikachu and their Pokémon friends. Meanwhile, Goh embarks on a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew.

And as Chloe and Eevee learn about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take, will they be able to come to a decision about its future? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past and more Pokémon discoveries to be made!

 Fans can watch the trailer for Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, here.

The series starts on POP from Thursday 1st September and airs new episodes weekdays at 6.30pm. The series will also be available to watch on demand on the POP Player.

POP is available on Freeview 206, Sky 614, Virgin 736 and Freesat 603.

