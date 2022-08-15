Drunk Women Solving Crime goes from podcast to live shows

Following their sell-out Edinburgh Festival run, the award-winning comedy true crime podcast takes to the road for its first full tour, from September this year.

Recently celebrating their 200th episode, Drunk Women Solving Crime has quickly taken the UK by storm since its 2018 launch. With a unique blend of historical true crime in a quiz-style format over drinks, aided by celebrity guests from Ricki Lake to Romesh Ranganathan, a DWSC live show is both entertaining and unpredictable in equal measure.

Each episode sees the boozed-up panel of writer/comedian hosts Hannah George, Catie Wilkins and Taylor Glenn test out their detective skills on true crime cases from the past, as well as discussing personal crime stories from a star-studded roster of guests, who have included Katherine Ryan, Richard Osman, Deborah Frances -White, Sara Pascoe, Anneka Rice and Shazia Mirza among many others. Plus, an audience member gets the chance to have any unresolved crimes against them “solved” by their sloshed sleuths….or at least, they won’t make things worse. The Autumn tour will see double-header recordings for each date, showcasing two guests per show.

Boasting sell-out runs for their London residencies and across the UK, the tour was originally planned for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, which doubled the podcast’s listenership across the globe.

“We’re thrilled to be back doing live shows,” says host Hannah George. “Luckily we were able to carry on with the podcast during lockdown, and heard from loads of our new listeners how the podcast had been such a welcome distraction. But a live audience brings such an amazing energy to the episodes.”

Kicking off in Liverpool and finishing with a Christmas show finale at London’s Leicester Square Theatre, the Drunk Women Solving Crime tour promises to deliver a true crime comedy punch to round out 2022.

Drunk Women Solving Crime is a true crime podcast with a twist… of lime. Join writer/comedian hosts Hannah George, Catie Wilkins and Taylor Glenn as they welcome top guests from comedians to crime writers to test out their drunk detective skills. Each episode sees the boozed-up panel tackle personal crime stories, solve true crime cases, and seek justice for your listener crimes. When women sit around and drink, we try to solve the world’s problems. So, we’re taking back the night and putting our inebriation to good use. You’re welcome.

Listing Information

10.09.2022 Liverpool Everyman

16.10.2022 Leeds Wardrobe

24.11.2022 Bristol Hen & Chicken

25.11.2022 Birmingham Glee (studio)

26.11.2022 Salford Lowry (Studio)

08.12.2022 London Leicester Square Theatre

Tickets are available here – https://linktr.ee/drunkwomentour.