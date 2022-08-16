Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 16th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 16.

Phil is stunned when Sam pulls up besides him and reveals a trussed-up Lewis in the boot of the car. Explaining who Lewis is, Sam points out to Phil that she has his gun. They drive to a disused warehouse.

Meanwhile, after some encouragement from Jay, Callum and Ben meet for a chat but things don’t go well. Ben gets more bad news when Lola refuses to let him see Lexi until he gets professional help.

Still reeling, Ben is shocked when Zack exposes Sam’s plan to him.

Elsewhere, Mr Lister asks Lola for a mini makeover, secretly wanting to impress Honey. Sonia and Honey are also at the salon and Honey takes on a challenge – she has to say yes to everything.

Eve spots an awkward exchange between Honey and Billy and tells him to ask her for a drink. Before Billy gets a chance, Mr Lister approaches Honey and invites her to lunch. Sticking to her challenge, Honey agrees, much to Billy’s dismay.

Also, Stuart meets with his doctor to discuss his cancer diagnosis. Ravi gives Suki a reality check.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Manpreet and Ethan receive an update on Charles’s condition.

Ethan is thrown when Manpreet compares Naomi’s actions to that of Meena.

Meanwhile, Mandy opens up to Bernice about her suspicions of Sandra.

Elsewhere, after a visit from a social worker, Billy and Dawn break the news to Lucas that Clemmie is coming to live with them.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Eric advises Verity to take some time away from Cindy, telling her it’s not healthy to be around her. Honour offers to lend Cindy an ear and the pair make up.

At The Dog, Verity vows to be there for Cindy, which infuriates Eric. Later, Tony walks in on Eric talking to an online community about Cindy.

Meanwhile, Ste unintentionally saves Sienna after Warren puts a hit out on her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm