Celebrity Health Stories for ITVBe

The series’ will be fronted by Jacqueline Jossa, Nicola Adams, Hannah Spearritt and Tanya Bardsley.

ITV has announced today a raft of brand new female focused factual documentaries, set to air on ITVBe later this year.

The four factual specials will uncover topics close to the hearts of ITV’s most-loved female personalities, including actor Jacqueline Jossa, British Olympic Boxer Nicola Adams, singer and actress Hannah Spearritt and original The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley.

Each in turn emotional, poignant and personal, the documentaries will aim to shed light on serious topics women face in today’s society, hoping to find answers and raise awareness in the process. Each hour-long episode will focus on a different topic, from fertility issues such as IVF, to devastating symptoms following cosmetic surgery, to the everyday reality of living with an ADHD diagnosis.

Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor of Reality TV:

“At ITV we’re committed to depicting real-life stories for our viewers, in an authentic and truthful way- tackling important issues, myth-busting and providing important insight to create and instil change. These four equally brilliant documentaries would not have been possible without Jacqueline, Nicola & Ella, Hannah and Tanya’s support and bravery, and so we’d like to pass on our thanks to them for sharing their personal experiences to help raise awareness and bring these real-life issues to light.”

Jac Jossa: Me & Periods sees former EastEnders regular Jacqueline Jossa go on a personal journey to investigate the condition of painful periods with medical experts as well as start a fresh conversation about periods. In a candid, yet upbeat, personally authored piece from ITV Studios Daytime, Jacqueline’s determined to play a role in ending the taboo nature of periods, to blow the lid off the ‘shush’ attitudes to ‘being on’ and persuade people to start talking about periods.

Nicola Adams: Me & IVF is an emotional, highly personal film from Rare TV and The Gold Studios, follows British Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and her partner, model Ella Baig as they go through IVF treatment and pregnancy. Refreshingly honest and open, Nicola and Ella’s journey to make sense of their experience will help to demystify this complicated process, as well as giving a glimpse into the glamorous lives of this hard-working celebrity couple.

Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast Implants sees Spearritt investigates Breast Implant Illness and asks important questions about Breast Augmentation surgery following her own augmentation surgery she had back in 2013. Hannah alongside her partner Adam, seek to find answers in this revealing documentary from Twenty Six 03. By telling her own story and raising awareness , can she discover whether women are aware of the research around Breast Implant Illness before choosing to get implants?

Tanya Bardsley: Me & ADHD. As fans of The Real Housewives of Cheshire know, Tanya Bardsley was diagnosed 6 weeks before her 40th birthday with ADHD. In this revealing and personal documentary from Monkey/Universal International Studios, Tanya will talk candidly about these problems and how her life has changed with the ADHD diagnosis.

Tanya’s son has also recently been diagnosed with ADHD, so she’s not only coping with her own diagnosis, but learning to be a mum to a child with the condition.