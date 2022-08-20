Anita Rani returns to more beach stories for Channel 4

The show is back for a second series.

Presenter Anita Rani returns for a new series, travelling across the country to discover the remarkable secret history of Britain’s beaches.

These are not just places of fun and fresh air, but also where Britain meets the outside world; beaches full of extraordinary hidden stories and big events that have shaped our nation and helped make us who we are.

The first episode is set in Cornwall, a county renowned for its 420 miles of glorious coastline. At stunning Porthcurno Beach, Anita uncovers the hidden story of ingenious Victorian engineering buried beneath the golden sand, and why this remote spot remains central to Britain’s global communications. At Botallack Mine, Anita discovers how it wasn’t only precious metal that was exported, but the miners too.

With ‘Little Cornwalls’ established across the world, Anita learns of the impact of Cornwall’s Great Migration years on the women and children left behind. At Perranporth, Anita goes belly boarding. In the historic port of Padstow, she tries her hand at lobster fishing.

And in the secluded but infamous cove of Polperro, Anita reveals how this small village became a hotbed for smuggling.

Britain by Beach returns to Channel 4 this evening at 8pm