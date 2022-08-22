Laura Whitmore steps down as the host of Love Island

The next series of ITV’s Love Island will not be hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Whitmore has hosted three series of the ITV2 reality show since original host Caroline Flack died in February 2020, but has now decided to step down, citing that ‘certain elements’ of the production were proving to be a challenge for her.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Whitmore said:

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. “I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

ITV added of Whitmore’s departure:

“Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

This year’s series of Love Island was won by Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti. The Turkish actress and Italian business owner, both 27, won fans over with their passionate but fiery relationship that lasted most of the series.

Gemma Owen, the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen, and Luca Bish made it to the final two, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished third.