Broadcasting Channel 4

Jimmy Carr ponders problematic art for Channel 4

August 24, 2022
James Ryder
Its all about the Art Trouble.

Jimmy Carr presents an arts event like no other.

A profoundly provocative exploration of the limits of free expression in art, and whether we can separate the moral calibre of the artist from the value of their work.

Combining stunts, surprises and special guests with a public experiment conducted by well-known artists across Britain, Art Trouble celebrates Channel 4’s disruptive roots – as part of its 40th anniversary – by exploring the boundary between controversial art and freedom of expression.

What we should do with historic art we find offensive or has been created by artists who are now cancelled? In the post-Colston age, should problematic art be displayed in public spaces? Should it be traded for profit? Who decides?

