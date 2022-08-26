Pick of the Plots: Friday 26th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, August 26.

Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie in a hotel bar and take part in the Mr & Mrs Quiz. Despite performing poorly in the quiz, Ellie reckons the readers are going to love them.

Back on the street, Asha clocks Kelly’s engagement ring and confronts Aadi. Aadi admits that it’s their mum’s ring but assures her that he and Kelly are only pretending to win a holiday.

Having overheard, Kelly chucks the ring at Aadi, jumps in his new car and speeds away. Aadi borrows Asha’s old princess bike and sets off down the ginnel. Aadi comes across his car crashed into a bollard, is Kelly okay?

Meanwhile, Bernie returns from her shopping spree with Joseph’s new uniform and a posh blazer for herself. When Bernie admits that the blazer was meant for someone else and given to her in error, Gemma and Chesney urge her to take it back.

Later, a lady calls at Number 5 and introduces herself as Fern, claiming that Bernie has tried stealing her posh jacket, how will Bernie get out of this one?

Elsewhere, Tim and Elaine beg Yasmeen to think twice about helping Stu.

Also, Dylan admits to Sean that he doesn’t want to go home.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Dan and Kerry take in Amelia’s pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Gabby and Laurel are frosty with Kit.

Elsewhere, Pollard worries about what he has let himself in for.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Imran opens up to Sid about his eating disorder and the reasons why he has been struggling. Sid promises to help Imran when he refuses to seek professional help.

Meanwhile, James has a meeting with Norma at The Loft, in which he lies that he has been reinstated at work. She teases the potential of a big cash reward for working with her as long as she trusts him, but a mix up leads to him revealing that he has bugged the briefcase.

Later, James makes a big decision, which leads to Ste washing his hands with him once and for all.

Elsewhere, Nadira and Shaq have a huge surprise for Misbah.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm