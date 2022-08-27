EastEnders to bid a final farewell to Dot this autumn

EastEnders is to say goodbye to the character of Dot Branning later this year.

Albert Square residents will be in mourning later this year when the news reaches them that Dot Branning has died. The funeral of Dot will take place in a very special episode airing this winter.

While the character is currently living in Ireland with her grandson Charlie, her funeral will be held in Walford, the place she always called home.

Dot is one of the Squares’ most beloved faces, and her family and friends will make sure she has the most fitting send-off possible.

June Brown OBE, who played Dot for more than 30 years, died in April 2022.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said:

“Everyone at EastEnders was truly heartbroken when June passed away earlier this year and, for quite a while, no-one could even think about saying goodbye to Dot; an iconic character who will go down in television history and be cherished forever. “June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right. Sadly that time has come and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves. “So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve.”

June made her first appearance as Dot in July 1985. The chain-smoking hypochondriac went on to become one of EastEnders‘ best-loved characters and was a fixture in Albert Square for over three decades.

A devout Christian, Dot was known for quoting passages from the bible at those in need of guidance or whom she considered her moral inferiors.

The primary function of the character was to spread gossip much to the ire of her neighbours – her job at the launderette allowed her to listen in on others’ conversations. However, there were big storylines too that explored issues such as euthanasia, cancer and homophobia.

She was the much put upon mother of bad boy Nick Cotton, played by John Altman, while her marriage to Jim Branning, played by John Bardon, was popular with fans due to the comedic nature of their scenes.

EastEnders airs Monday-Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer