Caledonian MacBrayne series for BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland has commissioned IWC to produce an eight-part series that will go behind-the-scenes of Britain’s largest fleet of ferries – Caledonian MacBrayne.

Running more than 500 ferry trips each day, operating 29 different routes that connect Skye, Harris, Lewis, Mull, Islay, Arran and dozens of smaller islands to mainland Scotland (and each other), it is a lifeline service that transports over 5 million passengers and 1.5 million vehicles each year, through some of the roughest seas in the world.

David Harron, Commissioning Editor, Factual, BBC Scotland:

“We are delighted to have secured access to one of Scotland’s best-known institutions. We hope this series will shine a light on both the ferry services and the staff who operate them but also life on the islands that they serve.”

With unprecedented access to staff and customers, the series will show how CalMac’s services underpin much of life in Scotland’s west coast communities – serving the region’s families, visitors and businesses.

Viewers will meet the dedicated staff who strive to keep the services going in all weathers and will get to know some of the people on the islands, in the ports and on the mainland who depend on CalMac’s services for their way of life and livelihoods. Charting the ups and downs over a six-month period, cameras will leave no stone unturned as they capture the everyday goings-on.

Mark Downie, Creative Director for IWC:

“This series promises to be a fascinating look behind the scenes at one of Scotland’s most familiar transport brands. This is the first time TV cameras have been given this level of access, and we’re extremely grateful to CalMac for allowing us to make this series. As our cameras roll over the next six months, I have no doubt that we will capture some incredible moments.”

The series, of hour-long episodes, will broadcast next year.