Pobol y Cwm: Gwyneth is back and she’s angry

This week in Cwmderi…

A voice from the past terrifies the villagers, but why? Trying to unmask the thief, Dani points the finger at Gaynor. Gwyneth revels in seeing Dylan in pain over Tesni’s secrecy. Will Cai yield after losing to Tegwen?

What will Britt do after hearing about Eileen and DJ’s kiss? Iolo tries to come to terms with his feelings towards Eifion.

There have been several baddies in Cwmderi over the years causing trouble and making life difficult for the residents of the Cwm – and one of the scariest of them all is Gwyneth Jones. Gwyneth, who is played by the actor Llinor ap Gwynedd in Pobol y Cwm, has been away from Cwmderi for a spell in jail for dealing drugs – and she was framed for murder by the drugs gang led by Dylan Elis.

Now Gwyneth is back and she’s angry – really angry – and someone is going to pay for what they did to her.

Pobol y Cwm: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday; 8 pm, S4C

English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles