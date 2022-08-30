How long do makeup and skincare products stay ‘in date’?

Products surprisingly do expire, and some quicker than you may think…

Brow brand HD Brows took a deep dive into 2022’s most common beauty blunders, and using out-of-date makeup came in the top 10.

Makeup hoarding – we all do it. Pretty packaging and every day favourites have us holding onto products for months, even years as the zip of our make up bag struggles more and more to contain its contents.

Unlike food, makeup isn’t required to have an expiration date, however, they do have one – so it’s a good idea to keep track of when you opened them to ensure your collection stays fresh.

Not only will those dirty old brushes, beauty blenders and dried out mascaras be less effective, but they can even expose you to harmful toxins, causing irritation, infection and even serious health problems as a result.

Jamie Long, Lead Stylist at HD Brows:

“As a general rule of thumb, you should probably let go of anything that’s been taking up your beauty bag for longer than a year. However, there are certain products such as mascara and liner that should be thrown out much quicker.”

Here’s how long Jamie recommends you should keep each product for:

Mascara: 3-4 months

Foundation: 12 months

Concealer: 12 months

Powder: 12 months

Blusher/Bronzer: 12 months

Eyeshadow: 12 months

Eyeliner: 6 months

Lip Gloss: 12 months

Skincare

“Skincare can last up to a year, however products with pump bottles rather than lotions you use with your hands can last even. This is due to bacteria more likely to grow in products you use with your fingers, so it’s good practice to replace those types of products every 9 months.”

Makeup Applicators

“Makeup tools such as beauty blenders and brushes can also cause similar issues and become full of bacteria. You should wash these application tools weekly, and replace them every 3-4 months.”

Eye products

“Eye products can potentially have the biggest risks if used past their expiry. If you’re using something like a mascara or eyeliner wand, make sure to use circular motions to gather up the product rather than pumping in and out of the container. This pushes air into the tube, causing the mascara to dry out more quickly and become flaky. “The best liquid liners will also have the same bacteria-prone formula and packaging as mascara, whereas a pencil eyeliner will have greater lasting power. “How you use mascara and liner can be a big indicator of how long the product will actually last. So if it smells funky before the six months, it’s likely gone off.”

Perfume