Love Your Railway highlights UK heritage railway organisations

A string of MPs have given their support to this summer’s Love Your Railway campaign, which include Nigel Huddleston MP, Minister for Tourism.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, took time out from his busy schedule this week to visit the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and show his support for the Love Your Railway campaign, which is being spearheaded by the NYMR.

“I am pleased to support this brilliant yearly campaign once again after another challenging year for the sector. The ‘Love Your Railway’ shines a spotlight on our iconic rail history here in North Yorkshire and with summer drawing to a close, it’s even more important to keep supporting heritage railways into the autumn and winter months and ensure it survives for future generations.” – Kevin Hollinrake

Mr Hollinrake is the latest politician to show their support for Love Your Railway: Nigel Huddleston MP, Minister for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society; Chris Heaton-Harris, MP for Daventry; Lucy Allan, MP for Telford; and Dr Daniel Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, have all engaged with the heritage railway summer campaign, which brings together over 85 organisations from as far afield as Scotland, Snowdonia, Leighton Buzzard, and the Lake District.

Love Your Railway shines a spotlight on heritage railway organisations across the UK, and is encouraging visitors to support them this year by purchasing tickets to travel on these magnificent tourist destinations.

Spearheaded by NYMR, ‘Love Your Railway’ is a six-week campaign which runs over the summer holidays from 25th July to 4th September, with weekly themes covering conservation, education and research.

The six themed weeks are: History, Conservation, Partnerships, Family, Volunteers and Education. Throughout the campaign heritage railways are encouraging visitors and supporters to get involved and share photos and memories of their visits on social media using #LoveYourRailway

Pictured top: (left to right): Kevin Hollinrake MP with Mike Wynn, Margaret Stainburn and Piglet, aka Paul Middleton, Traction and Rolling Stock Manager (all NYMR)