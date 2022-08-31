Maura Higgins well-backed to be Big Brother host

Former Love Island contestant now 10/11 favourite…

William Hill has seen strong support for Maura Higgins in their Big Brother host betting, with the former Love Island contestant now the 10/11 favourite. The Irishwoman has replaced Rylan Clark as the market leader, with Clark still strongly in contention at 13/8 ahead of Alison Hammond at 2/1.

Maya Jama (8/1), Mo Gilligan (9/1) and Vernon Kay (12/1) are others in contention.

Big Brother was confirmed to be returning to TV screens at the start of the month, with the reality programme finding a new home on ITV2 having previously aired most recently on Channel 5 and began its life over on Channel 4 in 2000.

A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn. Tasks, nominations and live evictions will all be back, with the viewing public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:

“Maura Higgins looks a prime candidate to host next year’s Big Brother and over the past couple of days we’ve seen some good support for her being given the role. The former Love Islander is now just 10/11 to take on hosting duties when the show returns in 2023, with Rylan Clark now the second favourite at 13/8.”

Who will host Big Brother 2023?

Maura Higgins 10/11 Rylan Clark 13/8 Alison Hammond 2/1 Maya Jama 8/1 Mo Gilligan 9/1 Vernon Kay 12/1 Josie Gibson 16/1 Kate Lawlor 16/1 Keith Lemon 16/1 Emily Atack 16/1 Paddy McGuinness 16/1 Emma Willis 20/1 Holly Willoughby 20/1 Scarlett Moffatt 20/1 Brian Dowling 20/1 Dermot O’Leary 20/1 AJ Odudu 20/1 Jedward 25/1 Davina McCall 25/1 Marvin Humes 28/1 Fearne Cotton 33/1 BAR 50/1

