Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 31st August

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, August 31.

Kheerat and Jean encourage each other to face their fears.

Meanwhile, Bobby, Harvey and Rocky plan a surprise leaving party for Dana. Jean overhears them discussing whether to invite her with Harvey not keen on the idea.

Witnessing the exchange, Billy tells Eve, who encourages Harvey to be more sensitive.

Elsewhere, Sam finds Ravi waiting for her at Peggy’s and assumes that he is an associate of Jonah’s. Upon learning he works with Suki, Sam throws him out. Ravi waits for Phil at home and almost catches him on the phone to Keeble who is demanding name. After Ravi has left, Phil makes a phone call to a contact, Dodge, to try and get dirt on Keeble.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As the Platts gather for Audrey’s salon launch party, Stephen badgers Audrey about signing for the trust fund. However, he’s floored when she asserts that she has changed her mind. Audrey tells her family that she tried to take her own life.

As she explains how she overdosed, Audrey reveals that she has made an ordinary will giving them each equal shares, with the exception of Stephen who was kind enough to say he didn’t need it.

Meanwhile, Leo takes up a labouring job with Ed but he’s sour about being stuck in Weatherfield. Jenny tells Leo that she doesn’t want to stand in the way of his future.

Elsewhere, Aadi calls at the shop and hands Dev his mum’s engagement ring. Dev is relieved to think the engagement is off.

Also, Peter lets slip to Griff that Carla is doing business with Nadeem Atallah. Griff reveals that Nadeem is notorious for his unethical working practices and this could be their chance to expose him.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Vying for a job at the café, Naomi is reassured when Amelia gives her advice on how to win Brenda over. Naomi’s surprised when she ultimately gets offered a job.

Meanwhile, Faith is emotional when Bear finds the Christmas cards she’s writing in case she doesn’t make it.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie struggles to think of a way to tell Charity his true feelings.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Horrified to discover Vicky might be engaged to Joseph, Scott and Maxine plan to put a stop to the relationship once and for all. Things take a dark turn when Scott casually shows Zoe the picture of Vicky’s engagement ring, and she instantly recognises it as Saul’s ring.

As soon as Felix finds out about the ring, he enlists Scott’s help in finding more evidence by breaking into Joseph’s family home. However, Joseph’s mum, Gill, confuses them for a couple viewing the house.

Felix and Scott pose as newlyweds. Their mission is a success when Felix manages to obtain a phone Joseph had been hiding in his room, but what will they find on it?

Meanwhile, Maxine confronts Vicky for being engaged but realises it’s not the truth. She continues to do some digging and finds out that Serena slept with Joseph.

Elsewhere, Juliet overhears Yazz’s true feelings about her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm