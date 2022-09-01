Geoff Norcott and Olga Koch launch Late Night Mash podcast

The UKTV show has gone to pod.
Olga Koch:
“I’m looking forward to finally tapping into the elusive DILF demographic.”
UKTV today announces a companion podcast to the new series of Late Night Mash. Hosted by Geoff Norcott and Olga Koch, Late Night Mash: The Podcast (Yes We’ve Got One Too) launches today on all main podcast platforms via the Acast network.
In each episode Geoff Norcott and Olga Koch, two comedians with completely opposing viewpoints on just about everything, will discuss the biggest questions of the day and tackle culture war issues. Late Night Mash: The Podcast (Yes We’ve Got One Too) is produced by Zeppotron and made with The Daily Mash website.
Late Night Mash, hosted by Rachel Parris, returns tonight 10 pm on Dave. You can listen to the first podcast episode here
Geoff Norcott:
“So they told me I was the new host of Mash but I should’ve listened harder because they also whispered ‘podcast’. However, Olga is a fantastic comic and this show is a great opportunity for her to pick up some of my wisdom on cultural and political issues. The way I see it the TV show on Dave is a great side project to drive traffic to the podcast, which will form the core of the Mash brand from now on. When I first appeared on the show in 2017 who’d have thought that 5 short years later I’d be co-hosting a spin-off podcast. But seriously, I’m delighted for Rachel and once I’d got over my bitterness realised that – despite being a millennial – Olga is extremely funny and good company.”