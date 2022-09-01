Geoff Norcott and Olga Koch launch Late Night Mash podcast

The UKTV show has gone to pod.

Olga Koch:

“I’m looking forward to finally tapping into the elusive DILF demographic.”

UKTV today announces a companion podcast to the new series of Late Night Mash. Hosted by Geoff Norcott and Olga Koch, Late Night Mash: The Podcast (Yes We’ve Got One Too) launches today on all main podcast platforms via the Acast network.

In each episode Geoff Norcott and Olga Koch, two comedians with completely opposing viewpoints on just about everything, will discuss the biggest questions of the day and tackle culture war issues. Late Night Mash: The Podcast (Yes We’ve Got One Too) is produced by Zeppotron and made with The Daily Mash website.

Late Night Mash, hosted by Rachel Parris, returns tonight 10 pm on Dave. You can listen to the first podcast episode here

Geoff Norcott: