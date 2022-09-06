Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 6th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, September 6.

Phil is distracted by a text from Keeble while preparing for his wedding to Kat. In the event that Phil fails to deliver the information to her, she threatens to cause trouble for Kat.

Meanwhile, Honey overhears a heated exchange between Billy and Phil, and Billy takes his opportunity to ask her for a drink.

Freddie Slater engages in some haggling at Billy’s market stall before causing a stir as he helps himself to a bap from Stacey’s stall without paying. Later, Billy sees Freddie and is about to call the police when Freddie introduces himself as his son.

Elsewhere, an excited Frankie has her first day as a teaching assistant. She is signing to Esme during an English class when she notices Amy, Denzel and Nugget mimicking her.

Frankie tells Amy, Denzel and Nugget off but things take a turn when they take inappropriate photos of Frankie and use them to create a social media video.

Also, Mick offers Linda reassurance about Annie.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

There is no episode of Emmerdale this evening.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Mercedes begs Sam for an update on Silas, but he reassures her that he has been arrested. She plans to finish him off for good, but when she spots him being transported to a police van, she realises it’s an impostor.

Meanwhile, Yazz puts her job on the line to help spread the word of Leah’s ‘free DeMarcus’ campaign.

Elsewhere, Mason is starting to be influenced by the online forum, secretly headed up by Eric.

Also, Ella is convinced Charlie doesn’t fancy her, but after some encouragement from Leah, she sends him a selfie.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm