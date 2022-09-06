Andi Oliver and Elizabeth Day return to Sky Arts’ book club

Best on the Box choice for Wednesday, September 7th…

The Sky Arts Book Club is back for a third series tonight.

Andi Oliver and Elizabeth Day are joined by a brand-new line-up of best-selling authors and book clubs, along with literary podcaster and YouTuber Simon Savidge to provide recommendations throughout the series.

This week, popstar turned clergyman the Reverend Richard Coles is in the hot seat to talk about his first crime novel, Murder before Evensong, while Jeanette Winterson – the writer behind critically acclaimed Oranges are not the only Fruit – discusses why she authored her latest book 12 Bytes (Book of the Year in several national newspapers), which takes a closer look at Artificial Intelligence (AI).

They are joined by the book club, the Ladies Lit Squad, another all-female collective on a mission to “make reading cool again”.

Sky Arts Book Club, Series 3, episode 1, Wednesday, 7th September 7 pm