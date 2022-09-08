Marquee TV to host Nureyev: Legend and Legacy, celebrating ballet’s greatest ever dancer

Marquee TV has partnered with Legends and Legacy Ventures in an innovative deal to bring Nureyev: Legend and Legacy exclusively to the platform on September 16th.

The one-off two-hour-long special, recorded at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday evening, celebrates Nureyev, who is widely regarded as the greatest ballet dancer ever.

Curated by ex-Royal Ballet Principal Nehemiah Kish and introduced by actor Ralph Fiennes and ex-head of the Royal Ballet, Dame Monica Mason, Nureyev: Legend and Legacy will see a cast of 22 international ballet dancers bring to life highlights from Nureyev’s career.

The live show opened on Monday evening at Theatre Royal Drury Lane (running from 5-12th September) and has won praise from theatregoers and critics.

The recording of Monday’s show will be available to Marquee TV subscribers on a pay-per-view basis from September 16th with the additional charge being dropped after ten days.

Nina Laricheva, CEO of Marquee, TV commented:

“Marquee TV is delighted to be Nureyev: Legend and Legacy’s broadcast partner and to be able to bring this great evening to audiences around the world. The gala was a powerful reminder of Nureyev, the great dancer and choreographer.”

Each piece from the gala was chosen to represent a different aspect of Nureyev’s life and work, opening with a solo he choreographed for The Sleeping Beauty which showcases his talent as a choreographer and his impact on elevating the role of the male dancer by adding solos to the classical repertoire. It was danced by Hugo Marchand of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Other extracts in the programme include a Pas de Deux from Gayane, which reflects Nureyev’s folk dance roots, danced by Oleg Ivenko partnered by Maia Mahkateli; and the Pas de Six from Laurencia, which Nureyev staged with the Royal Ballet for a TV special in 1964, staged exclusively for this production by Natalia Osipova, who will be accompanied by Marcelino Sambé and four dancers from The Royal Ballet.

Nehemiah Kish commented:

“It’s exciting to share our performance widely outside of London. Having come from a rural part of North America with limited access to the arts, I know how inspiring it can be to watch ballet from the comfort of your home. Nureyev did so much to popularise ballet with his early televised appearances. I think it’s fitting that we can share Nureyev: Legend and Legacy with audiences around the world.”

Marquee TV partners with the world’s leading dance, opera, theatre and music companies to offer on demand performances for its global audience. The streaming service currently has over 450 titles including performances by the Royal Shakespeare Company, English National Ballet, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Teatro alla Scala and Deutsche Oper Berlin.