Documentary reflects on the legacy of 9/11

The documentary airs on Sky History.

Twenty-one years on this poignant one-hour documentary shares extraordinary stories of resilience and healing from the children impacted on 9/11–their life and legacy two decades later.

The documentary encapsulates the tragic event through these now young adults who describe what they thought it meant then vs. now and how the experience altered their lives forever. On September 11th 2001 America became under attack by terrorists. Planes were hijacked and two were flown into the New York World Trade Centers. Nearly 3000 people died across the horrific events which also included a plane crashing into stateside Military HQ The Pentagon and a flight brought down by the brave passengers before it could crash into what was assumed to be en route to The White House in Washington, United Airlines Flight 93.

Suspicion for the attacks quickly fell onto al-Qaeda. The United States formally responded by launching the war on terror and invading Afghanistan to depose the Taliban, which had not complied with U.S. demands to expel al-Qaeda from Afghanistan and extradite its leader, Osama bin Laden. The U.S.’s invocation of Article 5 of NATO—its only usage to date—called upon allies to fight al-Qaeda. As U.S. and NATO ground forces swept through Afghanistan, bin Laden fled to the White Mountains where he narrowly avoided capture by U.S.-led forces.

Although bin Laden initially denied any involvement, in 2004 he formally claimed responsibility for the attacks. Al-Qaeda’s cited motivations included U.S. support of Israel, the presence of U.S. troops in Saudi Arabia, and sanctions against Iraq. After evading capture for almost a decade, bin Laden was killed by the U.S. military on May 2, 2011.

