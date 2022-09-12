An Unexpected Killer returns to Sky for third series

The true crime documentary format is back on Sky Crime.

True-crime series An Unexpected Killer is back for its third run of factual episodes. Viewers will be second-guessing everything as they follow along with experienced homicide investigators who believe they’re inches away from solving a complicated case, only to come across something entirely unanticipated.

From new witnesses to an overlooked piece of evidence, just know that each investigation will be sent in a completely new direction—perhaps even closer to home.

An Unexpected Killer returns to Sky Crime this evening (September 12th) at 9 pm