Broadcasting Sky

An Unexpected Killer returns to Sky for third series

September 12, 2022
Neil Lang
No Comments
The true crime documentary format is back on Sky Crime.

True-crime series An Unexpected Killer is back for its third run of factual episodes. Viewers will be second-guessing everything as they follow along with experienced homicide investigators who believe they’re inches away from solving a complicated case, only to come across something entirely unanticipated.

From new witnesses to an overlooked piece of evidence, just know that each investigation will be sent in a completely new direction—perhaps even closer to home.

An Unexpected Killer returns to Sky Crime this evening (September 12th) at 9 pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Channel 4

Andrew Neil looks at ‘Britain after The Queen’

September 12, 2022
Shaun Linden
Broadcasting Radio

Alan Davey announces his departure as boss of Radio 3

September 12, 2022
Mike Watkins
Broadcasting Channel 4

Pete Wicks talks Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins departure

September 12, 2022
James Ryder
Best on the Box Broadcasting Highlights

BBC and ITV confirm Monday schedule changes

September 12, 2022
Shaun Linden