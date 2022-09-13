ITV2 to launch ‘chaotic cooking show’ Bad Chefs

The series will begin later this month.

In the ultimate recipe for disaster, this brand new reality show will challenge ten takeaway addicts to ditch the delivery apps and swap convenience food for culinary flare as they learn to cook for the very first time the series is to be hosted by YouTuber Chunkz.

Chunks:

“I’ve always had lots of ideas and I’ve always wanted to get on TV and host my own show but the concepts weren’t ever right at the time. When I heard about this one, I thought yes, it just made sense for me. I’m definitely not the best chef but I’ve improved in the last couple of years so it’s nice to see people in the position I was in a couple of years back. It’s also nice to see the progression they’ve made because I wanted to see them go from bad chefs to decent chefs and to be a part of their journey.”

As the takeaway obsessives live and cook together, Chunkz will oversee the potential kitchen commotion in a cooking competition like no other.

Faced with daily challenges, the rookie chefs will have to learn fast to avoid eviction and stay in the competition. Can they hold their nerve in the kitchen and resist the craving for delivery apps?

Bad Chefs will debut this September on ITV2 and on demand platforms, speaking of the series, Chunkz said: “Let’s get cooking! If you can’t boil an egg or cut a loaf of bread this is a show you can get on board with. I can’t wait for you to see what the Bad Chefs can or can’t cook up…this is going to be so bad it’s good.”

In episode 1 Chunkz meets the ten Bad Chefs at the cookery school in which they will be both living and learning. Unbeknownst to the Bad Chefs, anything they cook during their time here they will have to eat.

Chunkz is quick to put them through their paces from the very offset, tasking the Bad Chefs with their first challenge in which they will have to cook an omelette. Presented with their ingredients and given twenty minutes to prepare their first meal, the kitchen transcends into chaos as Bad Chef Michael attempts to fry milk, whilst Dylan needs the help of a medic.

As they serve up their finished omelettes, Chunkz informs the Bad Chefs that no takeaways or catering will be provided during their time at the cookery school before inviting them to eat their unappetising omelettes for lunch.

With all ten of the Bad Chefs unsuccessfully able to cook an omelette, Chunkz chooses Michael, Mariam and Charlotte as the three worst and surprises them a little later on.

Later that evening, as the Bad Chefs make themselves at home exploring their new living quarters Chunkz pops in and surprises them with a party with a twist as Michael, Mariam and Charlotte will have to prepare and cook for their fellow Bad Chefs later that evening.

How will the dinner party go down with the three worst chefs let loose in the kitchen?

Bad Chefs starts on September 19th at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub