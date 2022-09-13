Grime artist Big Zuu rustles up a pension pep-talk

New track calls on Britain to ‘Pay Your Pension Some Attention’

Grime artist and TV cook, Big Zuu, has produced a new track and accompanying video calling on people to ‘Pay Your Pension Some Attention’. Encouraging listeners to ask questions, make connections and think about future intentions, he offers a refreshing and catchy take on pensions to show they are relevant to everyone.

Big Zuu, Campaign Ambassador:

“Grime and pensions have never been mentioned in the same sentence before, I’ll tell you that for free. It sounds heavy but this matters to everyone – it’s time to pay your pension some attention. I have mates who are putting off thinking about the future, it’s hard with everything going on right now. But a bit of time spent on understanding pensions will help a lot in the future. “Don’t pressure yourself into thinking you have to pay more money in, it’s not about that. It’s a case of finding where your pensions are so that you have a clue about your future savings. People won’t even know they have money sat there for their future from an old job. If you get the right information and make the right steps, understanding your pension is really simple and it benefits you at the end of the day. It’s your money to take care of yourself in the future – that deserves some attention.”

His partnership with the Pension Attention campaign comes at a time when it could not be more important for people to understand their finances.

The attention-grabbing song directs people to Pensionattention.co.uk for basic information on how pensions work, including how everything you save gets a boost from your employer and the tax man too. There’s also help with tasks such as tracking down forgotten pensions from previous jobs.

Nearly all working people (eight in ten employees) in the UK have a workplace pension, yet many say they don’t know how to find information about these savings. The Pension Attention campaign urges everyone to take some simple steps to ensure they know where their money for their future is, and how they can keep track of it.

Pay attention to your pension the Big Zuu way:

Make the connection. Those jobs you had in the past – did you make pension payments? Check your payslips and look out for old pension statements to find out where your pots are.

Those jobs you had in the past – did you make pension payments? Check your payslips and look out for old pension statements to find out where your pots are. Think about your future intentions. Check out what could be coming your way when you stop working by using the pension calculator at pensionattention.co.uk

Check out what could be coming your way when you stop working by using the pension calculator at pensionattention.co.uk It’s alright for you to ask questions. There’s loads of clear information available via your employers, your pension providers or from the free and impartial service, moneyhelper.org.uk on 0800 011 3797

Campaigns Manager for the Pension Attention Campaign, Sarah Cordey:

“It’s really exciting to have Big Zuu shouting about how important it is to pay your pension some attention. Paying for our lives when we’re older is an issue which matters to everyone, but we know lots of people find pensions intimidating or think they’re not relevant to them. “In the current climate, it’s more important than ever that we help people making difficult financial decisions do so from a position of knowledge and understanding. This campaign isn’t about increasing contributions, it’s about increasing savers’ awareness and making them feel good about their pension. We want people to feel empowered to track down their pensions and keep an eye on them, so they know how their money for their future is building up.”

The Pension Attention campaign is co-ordinated by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), and funded by a large proportion of the pensions industry. It is working in partnership with Pensions Awareness Week and National Pension Tracing Day.