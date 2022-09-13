BritBox October highlights

BritBox UK content launching on the service throughout October 2022.

BritBox is celebrating the spooky season throughout October with a broad collection of films including cult favourites The Wicker Man (1973), Don’t Look Now, The Falling and The Hole amongst others.

Hammer Horror fans are also in for a treat, with titles including Doctor Jekyll and Sister Hyde, Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors, Frankenstein Created Woman and The Nanny, all available from 27th October.

1st October

Dracula: Prince of Darkness (1966)

Four tourists don’t pay heed to the warnings of a priest and go to Count Dracula’s castle. His servant kills one of them to resurrect Dracula and lures the other to be his first victim. Starring Christopher Lee, Barbara Shelley, Suzan Farmer and Francis Matthews.

The Devil Rides Out (1968)

Duc De Richeleau notices his friend’s son Simon is into occult and is concerned about him and if immediate measures are not taken, Simon will lose his life in three days. Starring Christopher Lee, Nike Arrighi, Leon Greene and Charles Gray.

The Falling (2014)

It’s 1969 at a strict English girls’ school where charismatic Abbie and intense and troubled Lydia are best friends. After a tragedy occurs at the school, a mysterious fainting epidemic breaks out threatening the stability of all involved. Starring Maisie Williams, Florence Pugh and Maxine Peake.

The Plague of the Zombies (1966)

A medical professor and his daughter link a Cornish epidemic to a village squire’s voodoo. Starring Andre Morrell, Diane Clare and John Carson.

The Sonata (2018)

A gifted musician inherits a mansion after her long lost father dies under mysterious circumstances. She discovers his last musical masterpiece riddled with cryptic symbols that unravel an evil secret. Starring Freya Tingley, Rutger Hauer, James Faulkner and Simon Abkarian.

Versailles S1-3 (2015-2018)

In 1667, 28-year-old all-powerful king of France, Louis XIV, decides to build the greatest palace in the world – Versailles. But a drained budget, affairs and political intrigue complicate things. Starring George Blagden, Alexander Vlahos, Anna Brewster, Tygh Runyan and Evan Williams.

6th October

Before I Go To Sleep (2014)

A woman wakes up every day, remembering nothing as a result of a traumatic accident in her past. One day, new terrifying truths emerge that force her to question everyone around her. Starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth and Mark Strong.

Chef! S1-3 (1993-1996)

Famous chef Gareth Blackstock struggles with dividing time between wife Janice and the restaurant. It’s a good thing he can let off steam with his remarks. Starring Lenny Henry, Roger Griffiths and Caroline Lee-Johnson.

Don’t Look Now (1973)

A married couple grieving the recent death of their young daughter are in Venice when they encounter two elderly sisters, one of whom is psychic and brings a warning from beyond. Starring Donald Sutherland, Julie Christie, Hilary Mason and Adelina Poerio.

The Curse Of Frankenstein (1957)

While awaiting execution for murder, Baron Victor Frankenstein tells the story of a creature he built and brought to life – only for it to behave not as he intended. Starring Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Hazel Court and Valerie Gaunt.

Frankenstein and The Monster From Hell (1974)

Baron Victor Frankenstein continues his macabre experiments as the surgeon of an insane asylum, but his new creation is intent on revenge. Starring Peter Cushing, Shane Briant, David Prowse and Madeline Smith.

Haunted (1995)

A sceptical professor visits a remote British estate to debunk allegations of psychic phenomena, but soon finds himself haunted by a ghost from his own past. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Aidan Quinn, Anthony Andrews and Geraldine Somerville.

Link (1986)

When a female zoology student is invited to a remote seaside mansion to assist a primatology professor with his experiments involving chimpanzees, dangerous events start to occur, all involving the intelligent 45-year-old chimp, Link. Starring Elisabeth Shue, Terence Stamp and David O’Hara.

Silence (2016)

In the 17th century, two Portuguese Jesuit priests travel to Japan in an attempt to locate their mentor, who is rumoured to have committed apostasy, and to propagate Catholicism. Starring Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson and Adam Driver.

The Awakening (2011)

In 1921, England is overwhelmed by the loss and grief of World War I. Hoax exposer Florence Cathcart visits a boarding school to explain sightings of a child ghost. Everything she believes unravels as the ‘missing’ begin to show themselves. Starring Rebecca Hall, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Shaun Dooley and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

The Descent (2005)

A group of friends go on an expedition to a cave. Their expedition turns into a nightmare when they get trapped inside the cave and are pursued by blood-thirsty predators. Starring Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza, MyAnna Buring and Alex Reid.

The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

The authorities find a blood-covered Sarah Carter with no memory of what happened during the spelunking exploration. They decide to take her back to the caves where the incident occurred. Starring Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza, MyAnna Buring and Josh Dallas.

The Ghost Writer (2010)

A ghost writer, hired to complete the memoirs of a former British Prime Minister, uncovers secrets that put his own life in jeopardy. Starring Ewan McGregor, Pierce Brosnan, Olivia Williams and Kim Cattrall.

The Look Of Love (2013)

The life of Paul Raymond, the controversial entrepreneur who became Britain’s richest man. Drama feature film starring Steve Coogan, Matt Lucas, Anna Friel, Imogen Poots and Tamsin Egerton.

The Wicker Man (1973)

A puritan Police Sergeant arrives in a Scottish island village in search of a missing girl, who the Pagan locals claim never existed. Starring Christopher Lee, Edward Woodward, Ingrid Pitt and Britt Ekland.

13th October

Brave New World S1 (2020)

In a utopia whose perfection hinges upon control of monogamy and privacy, members of the collective begin to question the rules, putting their regimented society on a collision course with forbidden love and revolution. Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Joseph Morgan, Harry Lloyd and Hannah John-Kamen.

Guilt S2 (2021)

Two brothers with opposite temperaments unwittingly run over and kill an old man. But their attempts to cover up the crime only stir up more trouble. Starring Mark Bonnar, Jamie Sives, Sara Vickers and Emun Elliott.

James And The Giant Peach (1996)

An orphan who lives with his two cruel aunts befriends anthropomorphic bugs who live inside a giant peach, and they embark on a journey to New York City. Starring Paul Terry, Susan Sarandon, Richard Drewyfuss, Miriam Margoyles, Simon Callow and David Thewlis.

Lolita (1997)

An English professor falls for a minor, and has to face the consequences of his actions. Starring Jeremy Irons, Dominique Swain, Melanie Griffith and Frank Langella.

Looking For Eric (2009)

Eric, a football fanatic postman whose life is descending into crisis, receives some life coaching from the famously philosophical Eric Cantona. Starring Steve Evets, Eric Cantona, Stephanie Bishop and Stefan Gumbs.

Once (2007)

A modern-day musical about a busker and an immigrant and their eventful week in Dublin, as they write, rehearse and record songs that tell their love story. Starring Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová, Bill Hodnett and Danuse Ktrestova.

Oranges And Sunshine (2010)

Set in 1980s Nottingham, social worker Margaret Humphreys holds the British government accountable for child migration schemes and reunites the children involved (now adults living mostly in Australia) with their parents in Britain. Starring Emily Watson, Hugo Weaving, David Wenham and Tara Morice.

Ratcatcher (1999)

A naïve young lad navigates the dirty squalid streets of 1973 Glasgow and the poor youth around him. Starring Mandy Matthews, William Eadie, Leanne Mullen and Tommy Flanagan.

Sliding Doors (1998)

A London woman’s love life and career both hinge, unknown to her, on whether or not she catches a train. We see it both ways, in parallel. Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, John Hannah, Peter Howitt, Jeanne Tripplehorn and John Lynch.

Swimming Pool (2003)

A British mystery author visits her publisher’s home in the South of France, where her interaction with his unusual daughter sets off some touchy dynamics. Starring Charlotte Rampling, Ludivine Sagnier, Jean-Marie Lamour and Charles Dance.

The Abduction Club (2002)

A group of Irish noblemen kidnap girls in order to marry into their fortune and avoid becoming priests or soldiers. Starring Sophia Myles, Daniel Lapaine, Matthew Rhys and Liam Cunningham.

The High Life S1 (1994-1995)

A strangely short-lived Scottish sitcom chronicling the eccentric passengers and crew of a fictional small airline operating out of Prestwick Airport. Notable for some very surreal comedy and the all singing, all dancing titles.

The Hole (2001)

Four teenagers at a British private school secretly uncover and explore the depths of a sealed underground hole created decades ago as a possible bomb shelter. Starring Keira Knightley, Thora Birch, Desmond Hamilton and Daniel Brocklebank.

The Job Lot S1-3 (2013-2015)

Trish, the neurotic manager of a job centre, and her staff humorously find their way through problematic clients, personal problems and social issues. Starring Sarah Hadland, Jo Enright, Angela Curran, Russell Tovey and Laura Aikman.

20th October

A Shock To The System (1990)

When electrocuted by the fuse box at home, Graham gets ideas concerning his nagging wife and the guy, who got Graham’s promotion at the office. Starring Michael Caine, Elizabeth McGovern, Peter Riegert and Swoosie Kurtz.

Bullet To Beijing (1995)

Retired British spy Harry Palmer is called back into service by his government to help prevent North Korea from getting its hands on a deadly virus called “The Red Death”. Starring Michael Caine, Jason Connery, Mia Sara and Michael Gambon.

Criminal Justice S1-2 (2008-2009)

Series 1 follows Ben Coulter who is accused of committing a crime that he has no recollection of after a drunken and drug-filled night out. Series 2 follows Juliet through the criminal justice system after she stabs her abusive husband. Starring Ben Whishaw, Maxine Peake, Alice Sykes and Vineeta Rishi.

Homebound (2021) – Exclusive

A trip to the countryside turns out to be far from idyllic for a father and his new fiancée when his kids decide the house is a little too crowded. Starring Raffiella Chapman, Aisling Loftus and Tom Goodman-Hill.

The Jigsaw Man (1983)

An MI6 defector has his appearance altered by the K.G.B. and is sent back to Britain to retrieve top-secret documents. Starring Michael Caine, Laurence Olivier, Susan George and Charles Gray.

Midnight In St. Petersburg (1996)

In this globe-trotting political thriller, a former MI5 agent, now running a PI company, takes a job to recover a consignment of stolen plutonium in Saint Petersburg. Starring Michael Caine, Tanya Jackson, Jason Connery and Michael Gambon.

27th October

Born to Kill S1 (2017)

Sam Woodford, a sixteen-year-old, looks and behaves like a usual teenager. But deep inside his mind, he harbours psychopathic tendencies that can be harmful to society. Starring Jack Rowan, Daniel Mays, Lara Peake and Pal Aron.

Doctor Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971)

Blackly comic variation on the classic tale, in which the good doctor, experimenting with ways to prolong life, tests the formula on himself and metamorphoses into a beautiful woman. His alter ego turns out to have a very nasty streak, killing prostitutes who, terrified of Jack the Ripper, believe they have nothing to fear from a woman. Starring Martine Beswick, Ralph Bates, Dorothy Alison and Lewis Fiander.

Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors (1965)

Aboard a British train, mysterious fortune teller Dr. Schreck uses tarot cards to read the futures of five fellow passengers. Starring Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Donald Sutherland and Roy Castle.

Frankenstein Created Woman (1967)

After being reanimated, Baron Frankenstein transfers the soul of an executed young man into the body of his lover, prompting her to kill the men who wronged them. Starring Peter Cushing, Susan Denberg, Thorley Walters and Peter Blythe.

The Nanny (1965)

Nanny (Bette Davis) brings morbid 10-year-old Joey back from the psychiatric ward he’s been in for two years, since the death of his younger sister. Joey refuses to eat any food Nanny’s prepared or take a bath with her in the room. He also demands to sleep in a room with a lock. Joey’s parents – workaholic Bill and neurotic Virgie – are sure Joey is disturbed, but he may have good reason to be terrified of Nanny.

Rasputin, The Mad Monk (1966)

Rasputin, an evil monk, possessed with strange powers of healing, goes to St. Petersburg to fulfil his evil ambitions. He influences people using his powers and gains a place in the palace. Starring Christopher Lee, Barbara Shelley, Francis Matthews and Suzan Farmer.

The Reptile (1966)

In a Cornish village, various locals die from mysterious snake bites, but the coroner rules the deaths as heart attacks, until a family of newcomers starts an investigation. Starring Jennifer Daniel, Jacqueline Pearce, Ray Barrett and Michael Ripper.

Scars of Dracula (1970)

After a bat’s blood drops on his ashes, Dracula rises to trouble Simon and Sarah, a couple on a lookout for Paul, who had mysteriously disappeared a while back. Starring Christopher Lee, Christopher Matthews, Jenny Hanley and Dennis Waterman.

The Witches (1967)

Five separate stories involving witches and portraying tragic influences by a quintet of Italian filmmakers. Starring Silvana Mangano, Clint Eastwood, Annie Giradot and Alberto Sordi.

To The Devil a Daughter (1976)

An American occult novelist battles to save the soul of a young girl from a group of Satanists, led by an excommunicated priest, who plan on using her as the representative of the Devil on Earth. Starring Christopher Lee, Nastassja Kinski, Richard Widmark and Honor Blackman.