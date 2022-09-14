Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 14th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, September 14.

With the bride-to-be still AWOL, the atmosphere at the church is awkward. Having got wind of what’s happening, Sharon arrives at the church for a final attempt to reunite with Phil.

As Alfie tries his hardest to reunite with Kat, Sharon tries to convince Phil that he’s marrying the wrong woman. Will Sharon and Alfie get their way or will Kat and Phil finally tie the knot?

Meanwhile, Lola spots a despondent looking Frankie and takes her to get some food. At Walford East, they are hassled by a bunch of guys and Ravi steps in to shut them down.

The incident spurs Frankie on to stand up for women and she apologises to Amy for not stepping in when Denzel and Nugget were harassing her, leaving Jack furious.

Elsewhere, Vinny grows jealous of Finlay’s friendship with Dotty and as the tension grows, Vinny punches him. Ash offers some reassuring words to Vinny and he tries to call Dotty, unaware Dotty and Finlay are sleeping together.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

Abi asks Toyah if she’d like to have Alfie for a couple of hours ahead of her trial. An emotional Toyah cries over Alfie’s pram, telling him how sorry she is for taking his daddy away.

Back at home, Leanne walks in to hear Toyah confessing to Spider that she lied to the police, crashed the car on purpose and intended to kill Imran. As both Spider and Leanne reel, what will they do with Toyah’s confession?

Meanwhile, with Kelly by his side, Aadi blurts out the news to Dev that they’re planning to get married in Gretna Green. Dev is unimpressed.

In a bid to win Dev round, Kelly and Aadi decide to throw an engagement party. Gary advises Dev to accept Aadi and Kelly’s marriage or he could risk losing his son altogether.

Elsewhere, James tells Aggie that a life without football doesn’t bear thinking about.

Also, Billy urges Sean to have his birthday party at Speed Daal, pointing out that he was homeless once and a show of support for Stu wouldn’t go amiss.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Can Ethan convince Naomi to do the right thing and come forward to the police?

Post coital Al and Chas revel in their intimacy but both are pained when Chas hastily retreats when he confesses his love. Later, Al reaffirms his love for Chas, adamant it wasn’t just in the heat of the moment. Sensing his genuine love, Chas starts to fall for vulnerable Al.

Kim prepares to reconnect with a much-missed Millie but this leaves Clemmie worried.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sam confides in Lizzie and Ethan, who encourage him to tell Zoe about what happened with his birth mum.

Later, Sam explains that his family have a history of mental illness, but lies at the last second and tells her it was Ethan who struggled with his mental health, not his mum.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie is over the moon about opening her gym this week, but James is rooting for her to fail. She goes to meet with her secret investor only to discover it’s Grace Black, and she’s far from pleased.

Later, a spiralling James taunts John Paul with alcohol and lashes out at Donna-Marie. He then comes up with a dangerous plan.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm