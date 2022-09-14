Broadcasting

Actor Harry Landis dies aged 90

September 14, 2022
Harry Landis, star of Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner, has died at the age of 90.

Landis, who played Mr Morris in the sitcom from 2012 to 2014, passed away on Monday (12 September).

A statement from his agent read:

“Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit. Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP.”

Tracy-Ann Oberman, who played Auntie Val in Friday Night Dinner alongside Landis, tweeted: “Bloody loved #HarryLandis.”. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.”

“Brilliantly funny, wonderful man,” said the show’s creator Robert Popper.

After graduating from drama school, Landis toured with the Elizabethan Theatre School. His long TV career began in 1955 when he appeared in the pilot episode of BBC cop drama Dixon Of Dock Green.

The London-born actor played the role of barber Felix Kawalski in EastEnders between 1995-1997.

He also had roles in Minder, Goodnight Sweetheart and Casualty. In 2014, he landed a part in the Hollywood blockbuster The Edge Of Tomorrow.

During his later years, he directed a well-received production of Arthur Miller’s Death Of A Salesman.

