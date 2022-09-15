Pick of the Plots: Thursday 15th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, September 15.

Bernie catches Dotty doing the walk of shame and encourages her to be honest with Vinny. Rocky sees Dotty contemplating and despite not knowing the situation, offers similar advice.

Dotty tells Vinny what happened leaving him devastated. Finlay intervenes but only makes the situation worse. Vinny throws Dotty out the house.

Meanwhile, at work, Frankie formally pulls Denzel and Nugget up on their behaviour towards Amy.

Frankie thanks Linda for her support, she did the right thing standing up for Amy.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Toyah heads to court, she’s a bag of nerves. Leanne begs her not to say something she’ll regret. As the prosecution barrister paints her as a murderer, Adam and Kelly are called as witnesses.

Next Saira tells the court how she saw Toyah kissing Spider and suspects she was having an affair behind Imran’s back and killed him on purpose. Toyah decides she has to take the stand.

Meanwhile, with Alya out on a lunch date, Zeedan and Stu prepare for Sean’s birthday party. Sean’s overcome when Laurence flowers him with gifts, but his face falls when he hints that he may not make the lunch.

As Sean’s friends take their seats, a man enters Speed Daal, explaining he was a mate of Charlie’s, the girl Stu murdered, he produces a box and removes the lid. Just what has he unleashed?

Elsewhere, Kelly plans an engagement party; Ryan tells Alya how he really feels; will James get the all clear to return to his football career?

Coronation Street, ITV, 9pm

Kim is shocked when Hazel tells her that she was pushed down the stairs by Jamie, who Kim believed to be dead. Kim is hard faced as she wastes no time in calling the police to report him for attempted murder.

Later, years of hurt and betrayal from Jamie boil to the surface as a weeping Kim smashes up the Home Farm living room.

After overhearing Kim talk about her dad, a confused and upset Millie reacts badly. Kim is petrified when she finds that Millie has run away.

Meanwhile, a guilty Mackenzie beats himself up over his one-night stand and he plans on telling Charity the truth, but soon backtracks as he follows a suggestive Charity upstairs.

Elsewhere, Naomi fears she is facing jail time. Jai is delighted when Laurel asks him to move back in.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm, 8pm and 8.30pm

Sid tries to convince Lizzie to go on holiday with him.

Just when Lizzie agrees to think about it, Sid is left visibly shaken when he receives a letter from prison, and it’s revealed to be Victor.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie, Grace, Leela and Romeo work on getting the gym ready for its grand opening, whilst James meets with Norma with a devious plan.

James proposes to Norma that she scares Donna-Marie into selling the gym at a low price by arranging a break-in.

However, James panics in the last second when he thinks his son is in danger, but it’s Leela who ends up getting hurt.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm