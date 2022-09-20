Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 20th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, September 20.

Janine surprises Mick with a day trip, but it clashes with the day of Linda’s meeting with her brief. Realising she would benefit from Linda doing well in court, Janine suggests Mick goes, appearing slightly unwell. As the meeting gets underway, Linda’s hopes of a quick reunion with her daughter are dashed.

When Sonia arrives at The Vic with a poorly Scarlett, Janine is convinced that they have the same bug. However, while tending to Scarlett Janine faints. In the hospital, Sonia and Janine are left shell-shocked when the doctor reveals that Janine is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Denzel spots Tommy and Nugget teasing Amy as she walks through the market but his request for Nugget to leave her alone is ignored.

Elsewhere, unaware Bobby has made a mess, Kathy blames Dotty which leads her to want to leave. Bernie reminds Dotty that her grandma owns Sonia’s house but after finding the courage to ask Sonia about living there, Sonia declines however pushes Rocky to fight for Dotty.

Also, Alfie sets up a stall on the market to raffle his boat. Frankie tells Shirley that the girl she is helping at school will be moving to Scotland, and that she has been invited to join the family there.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Kelly stews over Gary, she approaches Todd. Making out that she’s acting on behalf of a friend, she asks Todd if he has got any dodgy contacts. Todd asserts she’d be best to go to the police.

Called to the station to identify her kidnapper, Craig shows Kelly some photos, including one of Kieron, but Kelly makes out she has never seen him before. Craig’s frustrated.

Outside the police station, Kelly approaches Kieron and offers him £10,000 to kill Gary. Will he agree?

Meanwhile, when a panicky David reveals he thinks the sinkhole in the garden is opening up again, the Platts plan to move out while Leo conducts a full survey. When Audrey suggests they can all stay with her, Leo clocks Stephen’s unease.

Leo confides in Jenny that he finds Stephen rather odd, as if he’s hiding something. Jenny masks her anxiety but has Leo stumbled on something more?

Elsewhere, a cash-strapped Bernie persuades Nina to let her give Roy’s flat a good clean. How will Roy react to discover that Hayley’s anorak has gone?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Liam offloads to Bernice and when thoughts of their relationship resurface, Liam kisses a shocked Bernice. Bernice insists stricken Liam tell Leyla the truth.

Later, watching from afar and seeing Leyla cry, Bernice is left to believe Liam has come clean. Leyla can’t believe what she’s hearing when oblivious Bernice mentions her kiss with Liam.

Meanwhile, Dan is surprised when Harriet commits to a relationship with him. Although happy for them, it’s clear Amelia is still saddened by thoughts of Noah. Amelia is left fuming when she learns Dan forced Noah into breaking up with her. She decides to move out.

Elsewhere, Faith and Pollard spend a drunken afternoon together.

Emmerdale, ITV, 8.05pm

Juliet warns Sid to keep Victor at arm’s length, but he agrees to attend the funeral with him tomorrow, relating to losing a parent.

However, it becomes clear Victor has something sinister planned when he makes a call from prison.

Dave fears for Lizzie going travelling with Sid, so he helps them plan for it.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie ropes James into promoting the gym. He panics when he sees Norma’s name on the sign-up form.

Elsewhere, Shaq enlists Nadira’s help in reuniting Misbah and Zain.

Also, Tony is full steam ahead planning the upcoming carnival, complete with festival games and an escape room.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm