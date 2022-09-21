Sam Prince’s Forager Health becomes latest brand to join sustainable accreditation ethy

Forager Health, a London-based, plastic-free, and sustainable tea company founded by Made in Chelsea’s Sam Prince and his business partner Niall Kiddle, is the latest brand to become accredited by ethy and feature on ethy’s popular ethical shopping app.

Driven by a shared passion for better health and a better environment, Co-Founders Sam and Niall teamed up at the start of the first UK lockdown to create the unique tea brand Forager Health. Forager Health takes a comprehensive approach toward sustainability, taking action to ensure its product has minimal impact on the environment.

Following ethy’s comprehensive auditing processes, Forager Health has proudly received ethy trust marks for its commitment to a Clean Planet, Thriving Communities, Healthy People, Protective Biodiversity and Animal Welfare, and Responsible Resource Usage and Production.

Forager Health Co-Founder Niall Kiddle:

“Sustainability is woven deeply into our ethos, impacting everything we do as a modern-day start-up. Therefore, validation is crucial to ensure that the direction we are going in is the right one, not only for ourselves but also for the planet and everyone involved in the making of the product. The ethy accreditation plays a big part for our team and us, not just in maintaining current sustainable practices but also in educating us with even more possibilities to help the planet and its people.”

Fighting the marketing trend for greenwashing and unproven sustainable manufacturing claims, the power behind ethy is a new audit and accreditation process that gives consumer goods brands of any size the chance to validate their sustainable credentials.

Brands passing the ethy audit in up to 35 environmental, social, and sustainable initiatives can use ethy’s hexagonal trust mark icons on the packaging, digital media, and advertising. Multiple category trust marks build into an impactful visual Hive that customers can quickly identify to differentiate the most conscientious brands.

The ethy app has seen explosive growth since its launch, giving sustainable shoppers a comprehensive platform to find the best in ethical goods and services, alongside tips, guides, and information on living more sustainably. The easy-to-use ethy app directly addresses findings of a recent Deloitte survey suggesting 41% of UK adults are reluctant to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle due to it being ‘too complicated’ or ‘difficult to do’.

“Our mission is to empower both businesses, brands and consumers to act for a more sustainable future,” says Callum Miller, CEO and founder of ethy. “From significantly lowering the cost of audit and accreditation, so even the smallest start-up consumer brands can prove their values, to delivering a free-to-use app packed with information on environmentally friendly shopping, ethy is championing a brighter, greener, more sustainable future for everyone.”

Amidst widespread concerns over ‘greenwashing’, behind the scenes, ethy has revolutionised the audit, accreditation and certification process for brands looking to prove their environmental and social credentials. ethy developed an affordable, scalable audit and accreditation solution for consumer brands, from start-ups to multinationals, covering 35 socially and ethically responsible initiatives across six core paths that represent the most pressing sustainability challenges today.

From cruelty-free and vegan-friendly to low carbon, renewable energy, recycling, low-water use and plastic-free manufacturing, each initiative has its own ethy approved trust mark that brands can build into an interlocking Impact Hive of accreditation. In addition, the organisation works tirelessly to improve communication and awareness of sustainability in manufacturing and the supply chain through business support and resources, training, and a wide range of expert-led sustainability workshops.

From zero-waste stores to vegan cafes, cosmetics, food & drink, electrical goods and fashion, over 100 brands have already undergone ethy audit and accreditation. They can now stand by their claims with ethy trust mark logos on their websites, marketing, and packaging, giving shoppers trust in their sustainable claims. The 2020 Compare Ethics Report showed that 83% of consumers would be more likely to trust a product’s sustainability claim if it had been verified by a third party.

Download ethy on the App Store here and the Google Play store here.