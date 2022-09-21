Joe Sugg and Kim Winston return to host the Strictly Come Dancing Podcast

The podcast returns to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s 20th series.

Joe was a former contestant and Strictly Come Dancing finalist in 2018, so knows the challenges of taking to the ballroom floor for the first time, and Kim has worked behind the scenes in a variety of roles, from researcher to producer, and has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the show.

Listeners can expect to hear interviews and games with the contestants, professional dancers, judges, and presenters plus backstage heroes from the production team who make the show sparkle!

Joe Sugg:

“I’m so happy to be back with Kim on the podcast, ready to absorb all the fun from the ballroom. I absolutely loved my time on the show and I’m really excited to see what skills and surprises the celebs can bring this year.”

This year’s Strictly lineup includes the likes of Fleur East, Tony Adams MBE, Hamza Yassin and Ellie Simmonds.

Episode one of Strictly Come Dancing: The Official Podcast will be released on Sunday 25 September. Each episode will be released on Sunday evenings following the Strictly results show, and is available on BBC Sounds.

Kim Winston: