Pick of the Plots: Friday 23rd September

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, September 23.

Alerting Aadi, Gary explains that Kelly’s in danger and they need to track her phone and go after her. Outside a disused mill, Kieron leads Kelly onto the roof and reveals his plan to kill her and frame her for Gary’s murder, making it look like murder-suicide. Kelly pales.

Spotting Kieron’s van, Gary and Aadi are aghast to see Kelly on the roof. As Kieron goes to push Kelly off the roof, Gary suddenly appears, telling Kieron to kill him instead.

As the gun goes off, who has been shot?

Meanwhile, David threatens to call the police but Stephen stops him. As Leo storms out, Jenny follows him and there’s a lot of explaining to do.

David quizzes Stephen about why he spent the night in his car and why the valuer turned up at Audrey’s house. However, they’re interrupted by a knock at the door, and Stephen’s heart sinks to see Gabrielle there. Will she reveal all?

Leo tells Stephen that it’s clear he’s lying to his family and lying about his financial situation and he intends to find out why.

Elsewhere, Evelyn marches into the charity shop and rips the anorak from Joy’s back.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Chas feels guilty.

Meanwhile, Dawn agrees to let Harriet help her out.

Elsewhere, there’s tension between Cain and Chas.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm