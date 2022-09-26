Pick of the Plots: Monday 26th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, September 26.

Eve is shocked to see a dishevelled looking Suki walking through the Square in her nightdress. She alerts Ash and they take her to the surgery where they try to get to the bottom of what’s going on. They are joined by Dr. Nina.

Nugget tells Ravi about the state Suki is in and when Eve brings her home, she picks up that something isn’t right. Kheerat is confused to hear from Alfie about what happened but when he questions Ravi, he covers and says Suki was sleepwalking.

Adamant something isn’t right, Eve heads back to Suki’s and refuses to leave until she gets the truth.

Meanwhile, Janine basks in the attention that Mick is giving her about being pregnant. In the café, Scarlett overhears Sharon and Linda discussing her and her mum.

Back at The Vic, Scarlett spots Janine in the back of Frankie’s incriminating photo and gets an idea, telling Linda she needs to talk to her…

Elsewhere, Stacey plans a romantic meal for Harvey and Jean; Freddie tries to find a job to help Billy with his legal fees; Nugget has an idea to get money for a school trip from Amy but it doesn’t go to plan.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

When Leo’s dad Teddy warns him that he’s mad to chuck his life away on a woman twice his age who can’t be trusted, Leo voices his doubts to Gemma.

On a mission to prove that Stephen is a liar, Leo speaks to the estate agent who was booked to value Audrey’s house, before eavesdropping on a conversation with Gabrielle. Confronting Stephen, Leo reveals he heard every word and knows his plan is to get his hands on the equity from Audrey’s house to pay her back.

As he follows Leo him onto the factory gantry, Leo taunts him, threatening to call Audrey. How will Stephen react?

Meanwhile, the police start their questioning over the shooting.

Elsewhere, a downbeat James confides in Aggie that he’ll never be the player that he was and his career is all but over.

Also, when Bernie accidentally smashes the first golf trophy Aadi ever won while cleaning, Dev’s furious and sacks her. Desperate for cash, Bernie finds Fern’s card and gives her a call.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

When Millie is collected by Hazel, Kim realises how alone she is.

Meanwhile, Vinny is stunned to see a For Sale sign outside Mill Cottage as Liv and Sandra unexpectedly arrive back from holiday.

Vinny is upset about Liv’s decision to sell the house without him.

Elsewhere, Faith is relieved that Moira hasn’t told Cain about her plan to end her own life, but she is still seemingly determined for Moira to help her at the end.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

There is no episode of Hollyoaks this evening.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm