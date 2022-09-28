Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 28th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, September 28.

Ravi tries to get Suki back on plan and manipulates her into feeling sorry for him.

The pressure mounts for Ravi when Nugget’s headteacher arrives to discuss his poor behaviour. Suki and Ravi feel guilty as it dawns on them how close Nugget was to Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Kheerat takes Stacey on a date but is soon distracted by work leaving her frustrated. Kheerat reveals to Stacey and Eve that he believes Ranveer has gone missing. He pays a visit to Nina.

Later, Kheerat is forced to apologise to Stacey for missing their date.

Elsewhere, Freddie overhears Billy’s solicitor telling him he could face a long prison sentence leaving Freddie more determined than ever to help him. When Phil says he is unable to help, Freddie turns to Ben and asks for a good solicitor and with Ben oblivious to Phil’s involvement, he agrees to help.

Phil is later furious when Freddie tells him Ben has sorted Billy a good lawyer from Ritchie’s firm despite Phil warning Freddie away. Raging, Phil drops a bombshell

Also, Martin spots Denzel and Amy holding hands and tells an annoyed Jack.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Jenny confides in Daisy that she’s worried about Leo as he has not been home all night and his phone goes straight to voicemail.

Daisy suspects Leo might have got cold feet. But is there more to it after his run in with Stephen?

Meanwhile, the Baileys are thrilled as Dee-Dee arrives home from America. When James shows her the letter from County offering him a paltry final pay-off, Dee-Dee calls the club and after explaining that she’s a solicitor, demands a meeting.

Will Dee-Dee be able to push for a better deal? James also gives Lily her first football lesson.

Elsewhere, when Yasmeen returns to discover Speed Daal is on its knees because of Stu, she assures him they’ll rebuild the business and clear his name, no matter what it takes.

Also, dressed in Fern’s finery and making out she’s got a job interview, Bernie leaves Paul to babysit the quads. What is she up to?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Mandy recruits Jimmy into the plan to take down Sandra. Keen to get started, Jimmy feigns an interest in buying the house.

Vinny and Mandy listen in as they record Sandra’s response, hoping they’ll catch her slipping up. But when Liv discovers Mandy and Vinny were trying to set her mother up, she is furious and kicks Vinny out.

Meanwhile, tensions run high at Home Farm.

Elsewhere, Noah is pleasantly surprised when Kerry suggests a job opportunity, but Noah and Amelia see the job offer for what it really is – a ploy to get rid of him.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The village is full of life as the carnival is in full swing with Diane as the ringmaster, but the McQueen family aren’t in the partying spirit as they need to find missing Mercedes.

They decide to go to the police, but a cryptic message from Silas warns against it.

Later, Silas appears live from the McQueens’ household via webcam as they realise he has been listening to them this whole time. The family are warned that playing games is the only way to keep them alive.

Theresa and Goldie find themselves trapped in an escape room, while John Paul is forced to face his demons.

Meanwhile, James is delighted when Verity gives him his job back on the condition he mans the hook-a-duck stall. He also wants his man back, so he plans to meet up with Ste later to sort their relationship out. However, it’s too good to be true.

Elsewhere, Joel finds a leaflet to his own funeral service in his pockets, a threat from Norma. His dad sets out to deal with it, as no-one messes with his kids and gets away with it.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm