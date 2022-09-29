Sally Philips on ‘divorce-like menopause’

The performer spoke to ITV earlier today.

Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard were joined by actress Sally Philips who shared her experience unknowingly going through the menopause while doing research for her upcoming play.

“I Googled the symptoms and realised I had all of them. Apart from the hot flashes.” “I thought that was just what going through a divorce felt like, but it turned out that it was actually the menopause!” “I think it’s great that we talk about the menopause a bit more because all of these symptoms, I thought they were something else.”

Sally also shared some surprising facts with the panel: “It can be very sexy, you can get a massive rise in libido – apparently!”

“Apparently, the government have set up a menopause task force and I think that’s great. Because that means we can all relax knowing the government have it!” she joked.

When asked how she kept smiling during these dark times, Sally hilariously answered: “Drugs!”

