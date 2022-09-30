Pick of the Plots: Friday 30th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, September 30.

Dee-Dee agrees to take on Stu’s case, pointing out gaps in the police inquiry and suggesting they speak to Bridget and go over her mum’s statement.

When Alya quizzes Bridget about the night of Charlie’s murder, she backs up her mum’s story. Getting upset, Bridget threatens to call the police.

When Dee-Dee reveals she has found an address for Lennox, the officer originally in charge of Stu’s case, Stu grabs the piece of paper and disappears. As he hammers on Lennox’s door, will Stu get the answers he’s looking for or will he jeopardise his case further?

Meanwhile, when Dev apologises for overreacting about the broken trophy, he pours out his heart to Bernie, blaming himself for failing to protect Aadi. Bernie assures him nobody could wish for a better dad and Dev’s touched by her kindness.

Elsewhere, Lily tells James that she made it onto the football team and it’s all down to him, giving James food for thought.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Will is horrified Kim is now excluding some of the wedding guests from attending and starts to wonder what he sees in her.

Meanwhile, Chas receives a message from Al, asking to meet whilst Faith plans a day of fun. But Kerry soon takes up Al’s time, meaning Chas is left disappointed.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

One member of the McQueen family wakes up in a prison cell as they must explain themselves following a death at the folly yesterday.

Later, someone decides to leave the village.

Meanwhile, Warren and Norma are in hospital after their fall from a great height. Still reeling from the heart-stopping news he received, Warren is out for answers.

Elsewhere, there is an unexpected proposal.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm