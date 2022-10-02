It’s the Most Wonderful Time… for a Beer!

Bier Company launches its ‘one-hop shop’ stuffed full of Christmas cheer…

The Christmas countdown has well and truly begun, and Bier Company is on hand to deliver that warm and fuzzy festive feeling with its spectacular selection of crackin’ craft beer gift boxes, launched today and guaranteed to make 2022 a very ‘Beery Christmas’.

The beer and snacks experts have spent months designing their most magical and impressive range yet, including Christmas craft beer crackers available in a range of colours to suit your festive decoration theme, a stocking-shaped beer box to hang over the mantlepiece or perfect as a Secret Santa gift, 12 Beers of Christmas Box paying homage to the much-loved poem but with a fun Bier Company twist, and its flagship product, the magnificent Ultimate Craft Beer Advent Calendar, shaped like a Christmas tree and a whopping 90cm tall.

Pour the perfect brew in your Bier Company glassware, sit back and toast your feet by the fire in funky beer-themed socks, crack open a tin of tasty Bier Nuts with your favourite festive film, and set down your delicious beer on a limited-edition beer mat as you enjoy Christmas dinner with your loved ones.

The Ultimate Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2022

This HUGE Christmas tree-themed advent calendar stands at a whopping 90cm tall and is stuffed full of delicious craft beer and festive goodies, making it the perfect present for any beer-lover to count down to the big day.

This hoptastic gift set includes 25 craft beers from 25 award-winning UK craft breweries including IPA’s, Pale Ales, and lagers, all set to leave its recipient feeling merry. Enjoy opening new doors to reveal a host of goodies as the Christmas Day anticipation builds. There’s even a special secret surprise behind door 25 with a Golden Ticket for a free box of beers from the Bier Club.

Take advantage of the fantastic special Early Bird offer at just £79.95 (£50 off – RRP £129.95). Available to purchase now.

Craft Beer Christmas Crackers

No festive table is complete without a Beer-filled Christmas Cracker to pull at lunch! Choose between five gorgeous styles of cracker with each design signifying a different style of beer, or choose a mixed selection of crackers to keep your dinner guests guessing.

Each cracker includes a ribbon, joke, riddle, Christmas party hat and two craft beers. One cracker for £12.95 RRP (ideal for two people), five crackers for £39.95 RRP (for ten people) and ten crackers for £79.95 RRP (for 20 people). Available to purchase now.

Twelve Beers of Christmas Box

‘Tis the season to drink and be merry with the Twelve Beers of Christmas Box, featuring twelve craft beers from twelve different award-winning UK Craft Breweries.

This magical box pays homage to the classic Twelve Days of Christmas poem with an added Bier Company twist and includes IPA’s, Pale ales, lagers and craft beers, limited edition glassware, funky beer socks, three cans of Bier Nuts and limited-edition beer mats.

Early Bird offer: £39.95 (£10 off RRP £49.95). Available to purchase now.

The Ultimate Beer Stocking Filler

Impress your loved ones with a beer-filled stocking. Perfect for starting the big day in style or as a Secret Santa present sure to go down a treat. The Ultimate Beer Stocking Filler is a stocking-shaped box filled with a selection of craft beers from different award-winning UK Craft Breweries, Bier Company limited edition glassware, funky beer socks, three cans of Bier Nuts and limited-edition beer mats.

Early Bird offer: £19.95 (£10 off RRP £29.95). Available to purchase now.

The Gift that Keeps on Giving

The Bier Club beer subscription box is the gift that keeps on giving, just £22.95 a month and includes eight delicious craft beers from eight different breweries all exclusively brewed for Bier Company, a gold ‘Bier Club’ glass, a Bier snack, and a Bier Bible with tasting notes to walk subscribers through their drinking experience. Available to purchase now.

Bier Company Founder Stefan White said: “Christmas is our favourite time of year, it’s the month of family togetherness and plenty of beer. We’ve spent nearly a year planning our Christmas range and we’re so happy to be able to shout about all these incredible products.

“It’s an expensive time of year so we’ve made sure there’s a present to suit every budget, so no one goes without this Christmas.

“Nothing says Christmas cheer like beer.”

Bier Company is an online shop stocking the finest independent craft beers from breweries worldwide including new and exclusive brews, paired with its signature own-brand Bier Nuts and Bier Crisps.

https://biercompany.co.uk/