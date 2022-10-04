10th annual ‘Christmas cracker joke competition’ launched by UKTV’s Gold

UKTV channel Gold is challenging individuals across the nation to craft topical and witty Christmas cracker jokes for its 2022 competition.

For a milestone tenth year running, the nation’s favourite comedy channel Gold has announced the return of its annual Christmas cracker joke competition, which challenges the Great British public to write their best festive gags – inspired by the events of the last 12 months.

Last year’s winner, crowned by public vote, was a topical gag about the rising cost of fuel, which read:

Why are people cutting back on Brussels sprouts this Christmas? The cost of gas is too high.

The winning joke from 2020 was a lockdown-themed jest about political advisor Dominic Cumming’s drive to Barnard Castle during Covid restrictions:

What is Dominic Cummings’ favourite Christmas song? Driving Home for Christmas.

Gold has once again launched the joke-writing competition to encourage the nation to get creative with a comedy Christmas twist on current events and trends. From sporting moments such as England’s Lionesses winning the Euros, to political and pop culture events such as Boris Johnson’s resignation and Will Smith’s Oscar slap, the aim is to get the country chuckling and keep spirits high this Christmas.

The competition is open from today until 11.59pm on Monday 17th October 2022, and individuals can enter by tweeting original, witty and family friendly Christmas jokes with the hashtag #GoldCrackers.

The winner will receive £1,500 experience vouchers, a festive-themed food and drink hamper and their joke will be included in a personalised set of crackers ready to pull on the big day.

The nine runners-up will also receive a festive Christmas hamper and a box of bespoke Gold Christmas crackers, which include the top six winning jokes.

HOW TO ENTER

Open to all UK residents aged 18 and over. To enter:

Follow @GoldChannel and tweet a Christmas-themed joke via your personal Twitter account including #GoldCrackers

Gold is looking for the most original festive jokes that put a comedy twist on the news agenda or pop culture across the past year

Jokes must be original content and suitable for a family audience (e.g. no swear words or offensive content)

The joke entry must be included within one tweet (i.e. not be more than 280 characters), including #GoldCrackers

Multiple entries are allowed

All entrants must follow @GoldChannel (so we can notify the winners) – but the @GoldChannel twitter handle does not need to be included in the joke entry

Competition ends at 23:59 on 17/10/2022

For further information on the terms and conditions, please visit: https://gold.uktv.co.uk/article/gold-crackers-competition-2022-terms-conditions/

The best jokes will be shortlisted by a panel.