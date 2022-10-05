Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 5th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, October 5.

Lola finalises plans for Jay’s surprise birthday party. Ben and Callum are undecided if they should tell Lola that Jay doesn’t want to celebrate. Soon, Lola awaits everybody’s arrival at Peggy’s unaware that Alfie has botched her plans.

Later, Ben and Callum struggle to convince a reluctant Jay to celebrate, and eventually reveal Lola’s surprise. Jay arrives to the crowd and feigns enthusiasm. As Lola tries to get him to enjoy himself, she discovers that Jay was already aware. There’s a moment between the two as Jay mentions Lola was the love of his life.

As Rocky attempts to make a speech for Jay, Shirley has a devious idea…

Meanwhile, Jonah confronts Sam wanting the remainder of his money. Sam fails to oblige so later; Jonah returns with two heavies to take what he is owed. In a case of mistaken identity at Peggy’s, they find Lola in the office and strong-arm her into opening the safe.

Lola struggles and breaks away, as the heavies chase her into the party – will everyone make it out?

Elsewhere, Suki has a frosty exchange with Eve following her conversation with Stacey. Vinny questions Suki about their relationship with their dad, aiming to get some answers out of her.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Aaron’s dad arrives at the garage, visibly drunk and volatile, and threatens Aaron over the stolen cash and weed. He is sent packing by Kevin. Aaron later meets up with Summer and she is shocked to discover that his dad was waiting for him and attacked him when he got home.

Having heard from Fiz about Aaron stealing weed from his dad, Paul calls at the flower shop flat and lays into Aaron for leading Summer astray. When Paul grabs his bruised arm, Aaron winces in pain and lashes out, punching Paul in the face.

Paul tells Billy he’s reporting Aaron to the police. But when Aaron explains to Billy that his dad regularly beats him, Billy is sympathetic and heads off to stop Paul reporting Aaron.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee admits to Alya she has decided not to return to her job in LA but hasn’t told her family yet. Zeedan realises that Alya hasn’t dropped Stu’s case at all. Dee-Dee is furious at Alya’s duplicity, but after listening to Alya’s reasoning she says she will send the cup off and if Stu changes his mind, then they will have the results for him.

Elsewhere, Max engages Maria in conversation to throw Chris and Blake off his tail. While his ploy works, he’s forced to accept Maria’s invitation to join her in meeting a teenage refugee.

Also, Tim and Sally celebrate their wedding anniversary. Tim gives Aggie a necklace to say thanks for helping him, but Aggie can’t help feeling guilty when Dee-Dee admires it.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Mack makes a secret rendezvous.

Meanwhile, Al gets his accounts in order as he prepares to buy a house for him and Chas, delighted with the way his plans are progressing.

Kerry catches him viewing houses online and assumes he’s looking for them, so can barely contain her excitement.

Elsewhere, Will is overjoyed when Dawn tells him she’ll come to his wedding, but who will she bring as her guest?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm