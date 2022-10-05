EastEnders working with charities on brain tumour storyline

EastEnders has confirmed reports that Lola Pearce is to be diagnosed with a brain tumour.

EastEnders is working alongside Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on a storyline which sees Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The storyline will begin this autumn as viewers watch Lola and her loved ones deal with her diagnosis.

On taking on the storyline, Danielle Harold said:

“It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly, many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heart-breaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories. They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

The storyline will follow the experience of Lola, and those around her, as she faces her new reality of being a young person living with a brain tumour.

EastEnders has worked closely with leading charities on the storyline to ensure it is portrayed as realistically and as sensitively as possible.

Sue Castle-Smith, Head of PR and Communications for the charity Brain Tumour Research said:

“We are extremely grateful to EastEnders for helping to raise awareness of brain tumours. Sadly, Lola’s story is all too familiar to thousands of families. Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age, they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Strategic Advisor for Treatment, Dany Bell, said that such storylines “play a crucial role” in raising awareness.

“We know that what Lola and her fictional family are going through on EastEnders is a daily reality for many people around the UK right now, and Macmillan is here to offer advice and support to anyone who needs it. Anyone watching with concerns about any potential signs or symptoms of cancer must also speak to their GP as soon as possible.”

EastEnders’ executive producer Chris Clenshaw said that it was “vital” for the soap to consult with the two charities on the storyline.

He added: “We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and accurately as possible.”