Pick of the Plots: Thursday 6th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, October 6.

Chaos breaks out as Jonah’s goons attack Peggy’s.

Vinny visits his dad, Nish, in prison, and is surprised by his affection. Nish reminisces about old times, whilst Vinny is more interested to know why he was asked to be here.

Meanwhile, Suki and Eve have an impromptu dinner at the Panesar’s. Vinny arrives and, in a panic, Suki tells Eve to hide.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Al tells Chas that he’s going to end things with Kerry. However, he is blindsided when she proposes to him by doing a rap.

Chas reels at the spectacle. Al is shell-shocked and falters but ultimately says yes to getting engaged.

Outside the pub, Chas is unable to resist sharing a moment of passion with Al, but the pair are horror struck when someone catches them.

Meanwhile, Faith overhears a big secret and is unsure what to do with the information.

Elsewhere, Nate is stunned when he catches a glimpse of Tracy and Frankie from The Woolpack beer garden. Tracy is back, but what does it mean now Nate is with Naomi?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm