Channel 4 reveal more details on Friday Night Live special

Harry Enfield, Jo Brand, Julian Clary and more join Ben Elton for Friday Night Live.

Some of the biggest names in comedy are confirmed to be taking part in Channel 4’s special edition of Friday Night Live later this month.

The legendary comedy show ran from 1985 to 1988 and launched a plethora of world-class comedy talent. And now, for one night only, Ben Elton is back as ringmaster to reunite the game-changing architects of anarchy who broke through in the 80s and blend their ground-breaking comedy exploits with today’s trailblazers currently storming the circuit.

Host Ben Elton is joined by friends from the original series such as Harry Enfield, Julian Clary and Jo Brand, plus new friends from today’s circuit including Rosie Jones, Mawaan Rizwan, Jordan Gray, Ronni Ancona and Sam Campbell, who will be giving us a mixture of topical sketches and incredible stand up.

As well as all that stonking comedy talent in one room, there’ll be live music courtesy of Mercury Prize nominee, Self Esteem.

Kicking off Channel 4’s Truth and Dare season to mark the Channel’s 40th anniversary, Friday Night Live is a dangerously live 90-minutes of comedy variety that promises to be noisy, outrageous and very funny. It is back on Channel 4 on Friday 21st October and promises to be the biggest and boldest party in town.

Friday Night Live, Friday 21st October 9.00-10.30pm, Channel 4 & All 4