Formula 1 highlights remain free to air for 2023 season

Channel 4 and Sky have struck a deal ensuring that UK motorsport fans will be able to continue to enjoy free-to-air Formula 1 coverage on Channel 4 throughout the 2023 season. Race fans will be able to watch highlights of all Formula 1 qualifiers and races on Channel 4 and exclusive live coverage of all practice laps, qualifiers and race days on Sky.

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, Sky UK & Europe:

“Our partnership with Channel 4 succeeds thanks to our shared values. We both support the UK’s cultural economy across TV & film production, journalism, and the arts, and of course we’ve shared some of the UK’s great sporting moments together over the last few years. Together with Channel 4 we look forward to giving racing fans in the UK all the twists and turns from the 2023 season.”

This includes live coverage of the British Grand Prix weekend including the race itself on 9th July 2023 and the practice and qualifying laps in the build up to the British GP race day. Produced by award-winning independent production company Whisper, the Channel 4 team will return to present coverage of the 2023 Formula 1 Championship, kicking off in Bahrain on the 5th March 2023 and concluding in Abu Dhabi on the 26th November 2023.

Comprising a record-breaking 24 races next year’s Championship will see the arrival of the much-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix as well as Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 debut. Thanks to the deal between the two broadcasters, the British public will be able to enjoy all the crucial action on Channel 4 and All 4.

Sky and Channel 4 have developed a strong partnership over many years which has benefitted UK sports fans, enabling them to enjoy free to air coverage as a result of the two broadcasters working closely together. Other deals have included live coverage of last year’s Formula 1 season finale which saw Max Verstappen snatch the championship from Lewis Hamilton in the most dramatic of circumstances, England’s historic win of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019, and live coverage of Super League.

Channel 4’s Chief Executive Alex Mahon:

“It’s fantastic news that motorsport fans will be able to follow all the action during the 2023 Formula 1 season on free to air television thanks to this latest deal with Sky.

“Our strong, long-standing relationship with our excellent partner Sky has delivered some fantastic moments for viewers. Last year’s thrilling Formula 1 season finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, England’s dramatic win at the 2019 Cricket World Cup and Betfred Super League rugby have all been made available to British audiences on free to air television thanks to our close working relationship with Sky, and it’s great to see this continuing into 2023.”