This Morning ratings drop, King of the Repair Shop and G’day Hollyoaks

KING CHARLES III GETS REPAIRED

Well, sort of. Jay Blades and the expert team of The Repair Shop craftspeople meet up with HRH The Prince of Wales (before his accession to the Throne) back in Autumn 2021 to explore their shared passion of preserving heritage craft skills.

Jay Blades and ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay; horologist Steve Fletcher; and furniture restorer, Will Kirk are invited to Dumfries House in Scotland to meet The Prince and learn about The Prince’s Foundation’s work to train the next generation of craftspeople.

Preserving heritage craft skills and ensuring the training of a new generation is a passion both The Prince and Jay share as they discuss in the special which transmits on Wednesday, 26th October at 8pm on BBC One. The programme was filmed between Autumn 2021 and March 2022 before His Majesty became King Charles III.

THERE’S A NEW NEIGHBOUR DOWN HOLLYOAKS WAY

Former Neighbours regular Jemma Donovan, daughter of fellow Ramsay Street icon Jason, will be taking on the role of Rayne, an outgoing party girl, who turns heads wherever she goes due to her celebrity status as a social media sensation.

Rayne, who is in her early 20s, will be moving to the village with her childhood best friend, as the pair are set to cause mischief with the younger residents of Hollyoaks Village. The duo will soon befriend the likes of Romeo (Owen Warner), Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), and Yazz (Haiesha Mistry), amongst others.

Jemma is best known for her role as ‘Harlow Robinson’ on Neighbours, which she played for three years. Jemma is also known for her role as ‘Maddy Bastière’ on the TV Series, Spotless (2015).

“I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks! I’m so grateful for this opportunity to be able to bring something unique and fun to a new role and I can’t wait to be a part of the Hollyoaks family.”

DOWN AND OUT

Ever since the This Morning row over Phil and Holly jumping the queue to see The Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, ahead of 1000s of plebs (in their eyes), the show has clearly lost ratings – but no reporting on this? Maybe after ITV had a hissy fit over Dominos Pizza taking the mick, the press are being careful to note that it no longer features in its top twenty shows, something it always previously did. How sad, never mind, what a shame..

ADDICTION IN FOCUS WITH POP MATT

Matt Willis: Addiction and Me is described by the Beeb as ‘a raw and honest account of Matt’s battle with addiction in this one-off documentary for BBC One.’

Matt Willis:

“Whilst I live an amazing life and I am hugely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, when it comes to my mental health I still find myself battling with the ripple effects of my old addictions. I know I’m not alone and I’m determined to discover how others, like myself, can learn to live with this.”

Musician, singer, songwriter, actor and dad of three, Matt Willis may be part of a hugely successful pop band – but behind the success there is one thing that often dominates his thoughts: his addictions.

In this raw and honest documentary, Matt opens up about his past and takes an extensive look into his battle with drugs and alcohol, how it has pushed him to the edge, and his daily struggle to keep himself clean.

The film will look back at some of Matt’s darkest days as he begins to explore what could be behind his addiction. Through meeting and talking with others including families, leading experts, counsellors and support groups, Matt tries to understand why some become dependent on drugs and alcohol, what help is available and the latest developments in treatment. The film also captures the unwavering support Matt has from his friends, family and his wife Emma. An air date is yet to be announced.

EAT THIS

ITV and Veg Power’s campaign to encourage children to eat vegetables, Eat Them to Defeat Them, developed by adam&eveDDB, has been awarded gold at the prestigious IPA (Institute of Practitioners in Advertising) Effectiveness Award.

Held every two years, the IPA Effectiveness Awards are the most rigorous awards in the industry, judged by an expert panel to recognise campaigns that have proven their communications activity has had a measurable impact. In addition to the gold, Eat Them To Defeat Them was also recognised with the President’s Award for Behaviour Change.

Evaluation of Eat Them to Defeat Them found 19 per cent of kids were more likely to agree that eating veg was fun and 54 per cent were more likely to ask parents for veg as a result of the campaign. Econometric analysis for the period 2019-2021 found that the campaign resulted in vegetable sales nationwide of £92 million which is equivalent to nearly 1 billion children-sized portions of veg.

MODERN FAMILY RELOCATES TO E4

Stateside comedy Modern Family will be available on Channel 4’s free-to-air channel for the very first time, premiering on E4 on Monday 24th October. It will launch with series 1 double bills Monday – Friday from 8pm, with catch up episodes available to stream on All 4.

The series sees three families from California trying to deal with family life, kids, quirky spouses and jobs in their own unique ways, often falling into hilarious situations.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4:

“Modern Family is that rare thing; a universally loved sitcom, alongside being acclaimed, decorated and having run for 11 seasons, it is a show perfectly aligned with E4’s personality. We are so excited to bring this absolute treat of a series to E4 and All 4 audiences for the first time.”